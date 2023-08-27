YTL Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:YTL) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of YTL Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YTL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.04 on the 29th of November, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.9% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that YTL Corporation Berhad's stock price has increased by 68% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

YTL Corporation Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Prior to this announcement, YTL Corporation Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 17.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 34%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.02, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.04. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. YTL Corporation Berhad might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that YTL Corporation Berhad has grown earnings per share at 24% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that YTL Corporation Berhad could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like YTL Corporation Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, YTL Corporation Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

