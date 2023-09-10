YTL Power International Berhad (KLSE:YTLPOWR) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At MYR0.035

YTL Power International Berhad (KLSE:YTLPOWR) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of November to MYR0.035. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.3%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that YTL Power International Berhad's stock price has increased by 64% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

YTL Power International Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, prior to this announcement, YTL Power International Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 0.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0375 total annually to MYR0.07. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.4% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. YTL Power International Berhad might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. YTL Power International Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 26% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like YTL Power International Berhad's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for YTL Power International Berhad (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is YTL Power International Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

