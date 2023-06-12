YTL Power International Berhad (KLSE:YTLPOWR) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at YTL Power International Berhad (KLSE:YTLPOWR) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for YTL Power International Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = RM2.5b ÷ (RM51b - RM6.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, YTL Power International Berhad has an ROCE of 5.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Integrated Utilities industry average of 5.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for YTL Power International Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering YTL Power International Berhad here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

YTL Power International Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 70% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line

As discussed above, YTL Power International Berhad appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has returned a solid 74% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to know some of the risks facing YTL Power International Berhad we've found 3 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While YTL Power International Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

