YTL Power International Berhad's (KLSE:YTLPOWR) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

YTL Power International Berhad (KLSE:YTLPOWR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of November to MYR0.035. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.7%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that YTL Power International Berhad's stock price has increased by 52% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

YTL Power International Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, YTL Power International Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 0.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 22%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0375 total annually to MYR0.07. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.4% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. YTL Power International Berhad might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that YTL Power International Berhad has grown earnings per share at 26% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like YTL Power International Berhad's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for YTL Power International Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is YTL Power International Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

