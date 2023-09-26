Yuan Drops Toward Weak End of PBOC Trading Band as Stress Mounts

(Bloomberg) -- The yuan weakened toward the limit of its 2% fixed trading band against the dollar amid renewed stress from strength in the dollar and China’s worsening property woes.

The onshore yuan this week declined to trade more than 1.9% weaker than the reference rate which defines the range on a daily basis. On Monday, it came to the closest to the end of the band since last October.

The yuan weakness comes even after the central bank sought to support it by making it more expensive for speculators to bet against it in the offshore market and delivered a strong verbal warning against bears. Now, the currency is challenged by a double whammy of a worsening sentiment toward the struggling property market and a rebound in the dollar.

The crisis at China Evergrande Group deepened Monday after the company’s mainland unit said it failed to repay an onshore bond, hurting confidence over yuan-denominated assets and the recovery of the world’s second largest economy. The dollar’s relentless advance on the back of resilient US data and bets on a hawkish Federal Reserve also weighed.

