Yuan Rebounds as PBOC Sends Strong Message of Support Via Fixing

(Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan pared losses seen Friday after the central bank signaled its support for the managed currency via a stronger-than-expected daily reference rate.

The People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s fixing at 7.0996 per dollar on Monday versus 7.2222 as forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg survey — the largest strengthening bias since November. The fixing was set at 7.1004 in the previous session.

The onshore yuan rose as much as 0.5% to 7.1902 per dollar, the most since December.

“Today’s fixing is a clear signal from the authorities that they do not intend to allow further weakening in the yuan,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “Last Friday’s moves were an over-reaction by the market and today’s fixing is firmly aimed at correcting that perception.”

China’s currency has been a source of stability in the global FX market and an anchor for its regional peers, according to strategists. A signal from officials that they are open to letting the yuan weaken risks increasing volatility which may spill over into regional and global currency markets.

The onshore yuan dropped the most in more than two months Friday as traders bet that day’s fixing suggested officials were open to depreciation. It weakened through the closely-watched 7.20 level against the dollar, which had acted as a key support since November.

The strongest fixing since November has given relief to investors that the PBOC hasn’t given up from its mantra of maintaining a stable yuan, said Alex Loo, a macro strategist at TD Securities.

“We expect the PBOC to guard against further yuan weakness for now and smooth any sharp jumps in CNY/CNH after witnessing the market reaction last Friday,” he said.

