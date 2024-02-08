Yuba County doubles new homes sales in January, report says

Feb. 7—According to a new report from the North State Building Industry Association, 24 new homes were sold in Yuba County in January — double the amount from the previous month.

Overall, association members reported the sale of 580 new homes in January in the Sacramento region, a 40% increase from December 2023 and 32% above the amount reported in January 2023. The amount sold last month also was 28% higher than the January average for the region.

Sutter County, which typically had members report zero to one new homes sold each month, was not represented in January's report. Nevada County also was absent from the report. January's sales figures covered nearly 190 active new home communities in Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado and Yuba counties.

Chris Norem, the North State Building Industry Association's political director and senior policy advisor, was hopeful that January's increased sales totals would be a good sign for those looking to buy homes in the Sacramento region.

"New homes continue to hold a larger-than-normal share of total sales because they offer high-quality options and because builders can provide incentives such as mortgage buy-downs that aren't available when you're buying an existing home," Norem said in a statement. "We'd also like to thank Sacramento County officials for working with us to lower their water connection fees for apartments and other multifamily housing options. One of the best ways we can continue to tackle the housing crisis is to reduce unnecessary building fees, and more jurisdictions need to be open to taking a fresh look at whether their fee programs are truly necessary as the regional average is already approximately $100,000 per home. The only way to restore affordability is to reduce fees and incentivize builders to build more homes to meet the ongoing need."

According to January's report, communities in Sacramento and Placer counties accounted for the majority of new home sales with 259 reported in Sacramento County and 218 in Placer County. Roseville saw the highest number of new home sales of any submarket with 147, followed by Elk Grove, Sacramento, Rancho Cordova and Lincoln, the report stated.