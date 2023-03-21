Yubo publishes H2 2022 Transparency Report with findings from safety updates, policy overhauls

Report shows efficacy of platformwide age-verification in reduction of inappropriate content, decreased need for Safety Specialist intervention

PARIS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yubo, the live social discovery app for Gen Z, has released its latest transparency report, providing key insights to government leaders, NGO partners, and other stakeholders on the platform's progress and success mitigating online safety risks with technical tools and policies.

The H2 2022 Yubo Transparency Report tracks data and activity on the platform between July 2022 and December 2022, a period that followed a series of major safety feature and policy implementations, including:

Platformwide age-verification requirements (an industry-first among major social companies)

Real-time moderation of audio in livestreams (also an industry-first)

Enhanced capabilities for user-reporting of content on Yubo

This latest report also represents Yubo's step toward publishing metrics on a twice-yearly basis, following an annual cadence, to provide data to interested parties more frequently and provide actionable insights to industry partners more readily.

Yubo's first transparency report was published in 2022 to reflect findings from the previous year (2021). Each report is compiled and reviewed by the Yubo Safety Advisory Board, which includes experts from leading organizations dedicated to enhancing online safety, such as the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Thorn andThe Diana Award.

Through the second half of 2022, there was a decrease in the number of reports flagged by Yubo's proactive detection systems after streamlining the way reports were categorized. This allowed Yubo's safety team to spend more time focusing on reviewing reports and taking efficient action. As a result of the mandatory age verification system implemented in September 2022, there was also a notable increase in the number of permanent account suspensions.

"In 2022, Yubo developed and rolled out more safety features, updates, and policies, than in any other year prior. We are looking forward to identifying new metrics and tracking progress on a year-over-year basis to understand how we can continue to improve our safety framework to ensure we can stay true to our commitment to being a leader in online safety," said Yubo CEO Sacha Lazimi. "This new bi-annual cadence of reporting, will give us more agility in informed decision-making during what we feel is a critical period for online safety."

"We are grateful for Yubo's proactive and transparent approach to keeping minors safe, including their recent efforts to age-verify 100 percent of all users," said John Shehan, Senior Vice President of NCMEC's Exploited Children Division & International Engagement. "Among the many electronic service providers NCMEC works with, Yubo is an industry leader and one who consistently invests in their technology and people, all in an effort to protect minors who use their platform."

