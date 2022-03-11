U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,325.50
    +68.25 (+1.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,615.00
    +463.00 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,831.75
    +245.75 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,044.10
    +33.20 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.66
    +1.64 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.80
    -16.60 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    26.03
    -0.22 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1014
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    -2.30 (-7.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.9170
    +0.7870 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,419.54
    +352.17 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.11
    +4.59 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,165.01
    +65.92 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Yuchai Engines Power Largest Chinese Bus Export Order to Mexico

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CYD
    Watchlist

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or the "Company") a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), announced today that GYMCL's YC6GN natural gas engines became the exclusive engine to power 800 Ankai buses that were recently shipped to Mexico.

These new Yuchai-powered Ankai buses will operate in Monterrey, Mexico, which is the third largest city in Mexico. With the continuous growth of its urban population, Monterrey is replacing its traditional energy city buses to provide a more environmentally friendly travel solution. Monterrey is also an important industrial and business hub with a number of large Mexican and international companies operating there.

Prior to this, YC6GN gas engines were already in city bus operations in Mexico, including the Chihuahua Prefecture, and the performance of the engines has been well received by the local transportation department and bus operators.

Designed for on-road applications, the YC6GN is a 7.8-liter heavy-duty engine powered by 6 cylinders and delivers up to 191 horsepower to propel buses up to 12 meters in length. YC6GN also provides "green energy" solutions in compliance with the Euro V and Chinese National-V emission standards.

Mr. Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai, commented, "The Yuchai brand continues to penetrate the global commercial vehicle markets with its high-performance bus engines through its large portfolio of diesel, gas and hybrid powertrains."

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China. GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, GYMCL distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China. Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support. In 2021, GYMCL sold 456,791 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "targets", "optimistic", "confident that", "continue to", "predict", "intend", "aim", "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning China Yuchai's and the joint venture's operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. China Yuchai cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world and in China including those discussed in China Yuchai's Form 20-Fs under the headings "Risk Factors", "Results of Operations" and "Business Overview" and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Among others, if the COVID-19 pandemic is not effectively and timely controlled, our business operations and financial condition may be materially and adversely affected due to a deteriorating market for automotive sales, an economic slowdown in China and abroad, a potential weakening of the financial condition of our customers, or other factors that we cannot foresee. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and China Yuchai specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

For more information:

Investor Relations
Kevin Theiss
+1-212-510-8922 (new)
+1-212-521-4050 (old)
Email: cyd@bluefocus.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yuchai-engines-power-largest-chinese-bus-export-order-to-mexico-301500783.html

SOURCE China Yuchai International Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles as Earnings Outlook Again Falls Short

    It was the second quarter in a row that forecasts by the digital-signature company have fallen short of Street estimates and spurred a selloff in the stock.

  • China Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech shares slid, tracking overnight weakness in their U.S. peers, as renewed regulatory concerns unnerved investors still reeling from wild price swings this week.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm TradersU.S. Slams China for

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Should You Buy DraftKings Stock?

    While online gambling has attracted a lot of interest and generated additional revenue for DraftKings , the stock remains a trade and not a long-term hold, says Real Money contributor Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle. DraftKings stock is down more than 35% so far this year. "Would I buy this dip?" Guilfoyle asked.

  • Why Nikola Stock Has Been Soaring This Week

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) may be down more than 20% so far in 2022, but that's much less of a year-to-date decline than shareholders saw just a week ago. As the market headed toward the close on Thursday, Nikola shares were up about 18% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nikola's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results were released on Feb. 24, and some of this week's momentum in the shares is still coming from that update.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Amazon Stock

    Even after a sustained period of share losses, Amazon (AMZN) stock is still pricey, with one share going for $2,936.35. That, however, is about to come an end. On Wednesday, the tech giant announced it would enact a 20-for-1 stock split, which will go into effect on June 6, should the move be given the go ahead by shareholders in May. If that wasn’t enough to satisfy investors, the company also said it rebought $800 million of shares under its old repurchase authorization and has given the green

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Oracle stock falls after disappointing earnings, Ulta stock rises after Q4 beat

    Oracle's disappointing earnings report is driving the stock down while Ulta is up after its earnings beat.

  • China Markets in Turmoil as Russia Ties Add to List of Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Global investors are losing faith in China’s ability to navigate an increasingly complex maze of challenges.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm TradersU.S. Slams China for Pushing Russia’s ‘Preposterous’ Lab TheoryThe war in Ukraine rai

  • Is Novavax's Biggest Catalyst Ever Just Ahead?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reported a string of good news since late last year. Novavax has shipped doses, and healthcare facilities around the world are administering them. The vaccine is showing efficacy against omicron and other variants.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside Potential

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • Oracle stock boomerangs after forecast and a knowing laugh about TikTok

    After Oracle Corp. Chief Financial Officer Safra Catz offered an in-line forecast and Larry Ellison knowingly laughed when asked about storing TikTok's data in the U.S. on Thursday afternoon, the software company's shares rebounded from a steep after-hours post-earnings decline.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.