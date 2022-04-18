U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

Yuchai Received China's First Euro-VI E Emission Certificate

·4 min read
In this article:
  • CYD
    Watchlist

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or the "Company") a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), announced today that an upgraded Yuchai S04220-61 series of engines became the first Chinese engines to be certified by the UN R49.07 Euro VI E stage emission standard. With this designation, Yuchai's engine technology has reached the world's most advanced level, facilitating greater access to European and American markets.

This certificate was awarded by TÜV Rheinland Greater China, an international independent third-party authority for testing, inspection and certification. The Euro VI standard is one of the most stringent emission standards in the world, and the UN R49.07 Euro VI E emission standards are the fifth and most strict stage to date. With higher technical requirements than the previously announced "Euro VI e" designation, applicable only to 27 nations in European Union, the "Euro VI E" certificate is issued by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and is applicable to more than 50 countries and regions including Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania, and with a wider scope of applications.

The upgraded S04 engine series is a medium-duty engine compliant with China's National VI emission standards for use in light- to medium-duty buses and trucks. The upgrades include a larger displacement to 4.3 liters, power rose to 220 horsepower, maximum torque was enhanced by 18% and fuel efficiency was significantly improved.

Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai commented, "Attaining these advanced emission standards is part of our strategy to increase access to global markets. Our engine exports have increased significantly in the first quarter of 2022 and we anticipate continued export growth as more potential customers become familiar with our Euro VI-compliant engines in these new markets."

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China. GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, GYMCL distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China. Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support. In 2021, GYMCL sold 456,791 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "targets", "optimistic", "confident that", "continue to", "predict", "intend", "aim", "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning China Yuchai's and the joint venture's operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. China Yuchai cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world and in China including those discussed in China Yuchai's Form 20-Fs under the headings "Risk Factors", "Results of Operations" and "Business Overview" and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Among others, if the COVID-19 pandemic is not effectively and timely controlled, our business operations and financial condition may be materially and adversely affected due to a deteriorating market for automotive sales, an economic slowdown in China and abroad, a potential weakening of the financial condition of our customers, or other factors that we cannot foresee. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and China Yuchai specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

For more information:

Investor Relations
Kevin Theiss
Tel: +1-212-510-8922 (new)
Tel: +1-212-521-4050 (old)
Email: cyd@bluefocus.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yuchai-received-chinas-first-euro-vi-e-emission-certificate-301526956.html

SOURCE China Yuchai International Limited

