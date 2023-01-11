U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.50
    +5.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,897.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,291.00
    +9.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,835.40
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.46
    +0.34 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.90
    +12.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.38 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0748
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.76
    -1.21 (-5.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2122
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4630
    +0.2710 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,438.48
    +168.94 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.34
    +4.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,734.65
    +40.16 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

Yuchai's Engines Powered Yutong Buses Won Major Contract in Nanjing

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or the "Company") a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), announced today that Yuchai's model YCA07N hybrid engines are propelling the 10-meter gas-electric hybrid buses produced by the largest bus producer in China, Yutong Group Co., Ltd. ("Yutong"), and delivered to a bus operating customer in the City of Nanjing. These new buses provide Nanjing residents with a low-emission and comfortable travel experience.

This customer is one of Nanjing's public transportation service providers and has ordered more than 1,200 buses all powered by Yuchai engines. As a loyal user of GYMCL since 2020, the customer was an early adopter of GYMCL's National-VI emission engines and the YCA07N engine equipped with a hybrid system.

Yuchai's YCA07N engine power range covers 190 to 260 horsepower, and propels 8.5 to 10.5 meter natural gas public transit buses, 8.5 to 10 meter natural gas long haul coach buses and 10 to 12 meter hybrid power models. With the advantages of strong power with low consumption, and high reliability and durability, Yuchai's YCA07N has recently won large bus orders in major cities including Wuhan and Nanjing.

Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai, commented, "This new order demonstrates that our hybrid engine development can achieve new levels of operating performance, reliability and durability to make them the preferred bus propulsion units in key markets. In addition, the advantages of Yuchai's hybrid engines have been recognized by customers as indicated by being a supplier of these bus engines to Yutong."

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China. GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, GYMCL distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China. Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support. In 2021, GYMCL sold 456,791 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "targets", "optimistic", "confident that", "continue to", "predict", "intend", "aim", "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning China Yuchai's and the joint venture's operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. China Yuchai cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world and in China including those discussed in China Yuchai's Form 20-Fs under the headings "Risk Factors", "Results of Operations" and "Business Overview" and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Among others, if the COVID-19 pandemic is not effectively and timely controlled, our business operations and financial condition may be materially and adversely affected due to a deteriorating market for automotive sales, an economic slowdown in China and abroad, a potential weakening of the financial condition of our customers, or other factors that we cannot foresee. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and China Yuchai specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

For more information:

Investor Relations
Kevin Theiss
Tel: +1-212-510-8922
Email: cyd@bluefocus.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yuchais-engines-powered-yutong-buses-won-major-contract-in-nanjing-301718883.html

SOURCE China Yuchai International Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla a stock ‘you want to own 3-5 years from now,’ strategist says

    Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of Tesla stock amid its recent struggles, why earnings season could bring disappointment for investors, and the odds of a recession.

  • Gundlach Says Listen to Bond Market Rather Than Fed on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Prominent fixed-income manager Jeffrey Gundlach said investors trying to figure out how the interest-rate situation will play out should pay attention to the bond market rather than the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From Sa

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • Why Frontline Stock Is Soaring While Euronav's Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) had skyrocketed more than 25% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, while Euronav's (NYSE: EURN) stock price had plunged more than 15%. Driving the big move in the oil tanker stocks was the termination of their merger agreement. Frontline has abandoned its bid to acquire rival oil tanker Euronav.

  • Why CureVac's Shares Jumped on Tuesday

    Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose as much as 19.1% on Tuesday. Despite the rise, CureVac is down more than 59% over the past year, though it is now up more than 61% over the past three months. Investors continued to flock to the healthcare stock after the biotech announced late Friday that several of its messenger RNA vaccines were doing well in early trials.

  • Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Pfizer (PFE) closed at $47.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day.

  • Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

    Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on GE (GE): Should You Buy?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for GE (GE) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Biggest Ever Bear-Market Bounces Create Unending Pain for Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- A disaster for bulls, the yearlong tumble in American stocks has in some respects been almost as rough for the other side of the trade.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorT

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While They're "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • 11 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best American oil stocks to buy now. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now. The oil industry notched record gains in 2022 and analysts are hopeful that the industry would continue to post record profits […]

  • Meta, Amazon are investors’ favorite mega-cap stocks: JPMorgan survey

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith discuss a new survey from JPMorgan that found which mega-cap stocks are the top picks among investors in 2023.

  • Apple Gets Ready to Storm a Big Promising Market

    IPhone maker set to open first brick-and-mortar stores in world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • Could Palantir Become the Next Salesforce?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) both own cloud-based platforms that gather and analyze large amounts of data to help their clients make smarter decisions. Analysts expect Salesforce to generate $31 billion in revenue in its fiscal 2023 year (which ends this month), or more than 16 times the $1.9 billion in revenue Palantir was expected to generate in 2022. Let's review Palantir's approach to data mining, how much larger it could grow, and if it could evolve into a blue-chip cloud giant like Salesforce in the future.

  • These 2 Infrastructure Chip Designers Are Merging -- Are They a Buy?

    Focus has shifted to enterprise infrastructure equipment, and chip designers of all sorts are trying to expand their portfolios in this large and expanding market. Tiny chip designer MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) is no exception. It is in the process of acquiring fellow chip designer Silicon Motion (NASDAQ: SIMO), a deal it hopes will be complete by the middle of 2023.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Ahead Of Earnings? Here's What Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Hanes, Citigroup Make List of Undervalued Stocks

    Value has creamed growth in the past year, with Russell 1000 Value slipping 17 percentage points less than Russell 1000 Growth.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Slumped While the Market Bumped Higher Today

    CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) might be a top cybersecurity company on the market these days, but it wasn't tops with investors on Tuesday. Its stock price fell by nearly 1% on the day due to an analyst's downgrade; by contrast, the S&P 500 index motored ahead by almost the same percentage. CFRA was the downgrading party dinging CrowdStrike stock.