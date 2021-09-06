U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.71
    -0.58 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.90
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1882
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3856
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8020
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,775.14
    +1,568.20 (+3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,354.91
    +57.18 (+4.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,576.33
    +448.22 (+1.54%)
     

Yugo Revenues Surge Year-on-Year from Increase of Demand of Private Flights

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yugo private aviation company has recorded a surge in its revenues achieved by an adapted response to the increased demand for private charter flights in Europe and Asia. During the first 6 months of 2021, the company's turnover has grown by more than 200% versus 2020.

Yugo Logo
Yugo Logo

The aviation company operating regionally within Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Cambodia, has registered a surge in flights requests from several parts of Asia as well as from Europe, for bookings of special flights for VIP customers for business or leisure, cargo flights, medical and of last mile air mobility transfers in urban settings.

Yugo has developed a technology enabling customers to be able within few clicks, based on their preferences, to request and search flights of private jets and helicopters from a curated inventory of available flights and routes, which are growing each month.

Amid severe restrictions due to the COVID-19 Delta Variant, the company has missed a lot of the opportunities, which came up this year.

According to Jim Baldy, CEO of Yugo: "Our mission is to provide the possibility for our customers to fly private anywhere, anytime, by helicopters or private jets." He adds: "Today, the challenge for our team consists in the variety of the requests we receive, which span from light jets to long-range across our top 30 destinations."

To best answer the requirements of the growing number of customers, the team at Yugo has built a fleet and network of more than 350 aircrafts it has access to. Among the aircrafts available for charter, Yugo has selected the most sought-after brands, including from the aviation industry's best aircrafts manufacturers such as Gulfstream, Dassault Falcon Jets, Bombardier, Cessna Textron Aviation and Embraer private jets as well as Bell, Airbus, Leonardo or Robinson helicopters. The aircrafts thoroughly selected for the safety and privacy of passengers.

The Asian region is still very much impacted by the Delta Variant wave, which has peaked in several countries in Southeast Asia. The market recovery is uncertain at the moment and will take quite some time to pick up. Nevertheless, Yugo's team is putting a lot of efforts in continuing to provide the best services to customers with needs to fly private within Asia Pacific as well as to other part of the world.

About Yugo

Yugo Global Industries Pte Ltd is a private aviation company that focuses on providing private flights by helicopters and business jets at optimized costs anywhere, anytime. Yugo's flight services are powered by its air mobility platform and its global network throughout Asia Pacific.

www.yugoplus.com I Facebook I LinkedIn

SOURCE Yugo

Recommended Stories

  • Don't Wait for a Stock Market Crash. These 3 Stocks Are Good Buys Right Now

    Jason Hawthorne (MarineMax): As the pandemic forced family leisure activities outdoors, one way many adapted was to get on the water. Boat sales climbed 12% year over year to a 13-year high in 2020. The company doesn't just sell boats.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    Online accommodation site Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is pioneering a new way for folks to travel. Whereas before you were limited to hotels, Airbnb gives you a different option. By encouraging people to make their spare rooms, garages, vacation homes, and trailers available on Airbnb's platform.

  • Another Airline Trims Q3 Guidance as Delta Variant Hurts Travel Demand

    Alaska Airlines has reduced its revenue and load factor projections for the third quarter, due to a recent downturn in bookings.

  • The Best Luggage and Travel Gear Deals on Amazon for Labor Day Weekend — Here Are Our Favorites

    These are the 10 best deals we found.

  • The quiet corner of Scotland you've probably never heard of

    It is, without doubt, an iconic Scottish view. Eilean Donan is a 13th-century castle on a tiny tidal island, reached by a stone arch footbridge across the water. It stands at the point where the vast inky-blue waters of three ancient sea lochs converge. Over the centuries it has been bombed and blasted and is now restored, its grey, weathered turrets a majestic vision. It’s framed by the forested, often snow-capped Kintail mountains and accompanied by a lone Scottish flag that sways next to it i

  • You're Banned From Traveling Here as of Monday, Even If You're Vaccinated

    If you're considering taking a big vacation anytime soon, your options may be limited, especially if you're planning to go anywhere in Europe. On Aug. 30, the European Council of the European Union, one of the governing bodies of the 27-member European Union, dropped the United States from its "safe list," a list of countries that could travel to the E.U. with little to no restrictions. The U.S. had been on the E.U.'s safe list since June, but as COVID numbers across the U.S. began to rise with

  • Endangered garter snakes find refuge at San Francisco airport

    The airport has set aside and fenced in 180 acres just for the endangered animals.

  • 19 Of The Best Family-Friendly Vacations That People Actually Swear By

    Not sure where to book your next family vacation when we can all travel again? Start here.View Entire Post ›

  • U.S. COVID-19 infections soaring as millions travel for Labor Day weekend

    The U.S. is in a familiar spot as it takes the global lead for most daily coronavirus cases, recording more than a million cases this week. And with millions traveling for the Labor Day weekend, the numbers are expected to increase. Lilia Luciano has more.

  • Israel to reopen for small foreign tour groups

    Israel will allow small foreign tour groups from selective countries to visit from Sept. 19 under a pilot programme to kick-start tourism, the government said on Sunday. Tour groups of between 5 and 30 people from countries on Israel's green, yellow and orange lists will be allowed to enter the country provided all group members have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the tourism ministry said. Individual tourists, who have not been allowed to visit Israel since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic there in March 2020 unless they are visiting family members, will still not be allowed to enter outside of a tour group.

  • OMG, I Want To Rent This House: La Poderina, Siena

    Courtesy SienaLa Poderina, Siena, Italy (Merrion Charles): Vacationing these days is all about the destination quarantine—finding that perfect place where you and your loved ones can hole up in luxury and escape any dastardly variants that dare to show their spiked faces. The perfect holiday home this winter has that special combination of extreme comfort, stylish surroundings, and enough indulgences to make you feel like an untouchable queen in a faraway palace. It is a house like La Poderina,

  • 20 Years On, the ‘Come From Away’ Town Holds Its 9/11 Memories Close

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyOne day, 20 years ago, almost 7,000 passengers and crew descended from the sky and landed in a small town (population: about 9,000) in Newfoundland. An island province on the eastern edge of North America, here, generations of fishermen and loggers had long carved out a life, resilient against the wind and the waves, forming community amidst the isolation, and always taking care of one another. And now, on Sept. 11, 2001, as the world’s airspace

  • Was Hot Vax Summer All It Was Cracked Up to Be?

    Osep Lago/AFP via GettyFor the past three months, many of us have surrendered to the passions of “hot vax summer.” The term refers to our collective release of pent-up demand bottled up by the pandemic for travel, fun, and living the good life. After all, at least for many, it was a long 15 months of hunkering and masking; since getting jabbed and unshackling our faces, the warm weather signaled that it was time to cut loose.At least in theory. What hot vax summer actually turned into was disgru

  • The UK government has given a masterclass in how to destroy a tourism industry

    <strong>The Man Who Pays His Way: </strong>Our Covid case rates are way above the vast majority of European countries, yet the UK regards even vaccinated travellers from ‘green list’ countries with suspicion

  • How some people can end up living at airports for months – even years – at a time

    Mehran Karimi Nasseri sits among his belongings in a 2004 photograph taken at Charles de Gaulle Airport, where he lived for nearly 18 years. Eric Fougere/VIP Images/Corbis via Getty ImagesIn January, local authorities arrested a 36-year-old man named Aditya Singh after he had spent three months living at Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport. Since October, he had been staying in the secure side of the airport, relying on the kindness of strangers to buy him food, sleeping in the terminals and

  • As COVID-19 cases rise, travelers pursue Labor Day weekend trips

    As the unofficial end of summer is approaching, concerns are growing about what could happen after all the Labor Day travel.

  • A blazing inferno threatens my paradise on Earth: Lake Tahoe

    After an emotional discussion, we decided it’s too risky to spend more summers there. I feel the loss viscerally, like Eve being cast out of Eden ‘The images are horrific: giant walls of flames descending mountain sides. Orange skies. Homes scorched to ash.’ Photograph: Jae C Hong/AP It’s not the Ritz-Carlton. The remote cabin my family has rented in South Lake Tahoe for the past 10 years is small, buggy, mouse-infested and surrounded by dirt. There’s no turndown service – there’s not even cellp

  • Best Restaurants at Universal Orlando

    These are the best restaurants at Universal Orlando's theme parks and CityWalk.

  • The Best Spa Retreats to Book Now for a Relaxing Escape

    Relax, let go, rise like a phoenix.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.