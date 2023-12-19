Yule logs can be real logs, centerpieces, dessert

MONROE COUNTY — The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center’s eight-to-14-day outlook for Dec. 22 to 28, issued Dec. 14 is calling for above-normal temperatures and normal to below-normal chances for precipitation for our general area.

Ned Birkey

The Michigan State Soybean Performance Report for 2023 has been released. The southeast Michigan location is hosted at the Dave and Jason Woods' farm near Britton. The variety trial in that location was planted on May 17 and harvested on Oct. 18 and Nov. 6 and 10. Seeding rate was 160,000 in 15-inch rows. Varieties were evaluated for yield, disease and nematode resistance, protein and oil contest, growth characteristics, plant height and lodging. Various seed treatments were used and are noted in the report, as are herbicide resistance traits. Nineteen companies participated in the 2023 trials, with 161 entries, including the Michigan Crop Improvement Association and 46 experimental lines from MSU. For the Conventional (herbicide) variety trial, the top yield was 78.3 bushels per acre, with an average yield of 59.5 bushels in the Lenawee location. For the Early maturity (1.5 to 2.7) Roundup Ready trial, the top yield was 75.8 bushels per acre and an average yield of 65.3 bushels for the 52 entries. For the Late Maturity (2.8-3.2) trial, the top yield was 78.2 bushels per acre with an average yield of 69.7 bushels for the 26 varieties entered. A full, written report will be included in the December 15 edition of the Michigan Farm News.

OSU Northwest Ohio Corn Soy Day will be held on Friday, Jan. 19, at Founders Hall, Sauder Village, Archbold, Ohio. Topics include: corn insects, corn research and management, weed update, noxious weeds, soybean defoliators and stored grain pest management. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with 29 exhibitors and the program runs from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. The registration fee is $40 if postmarked by Jan. 5 or $50 at the door (space permitting). Online registration can be completed at: go.osu.edu/cornsoy24. Four Michigan pesticide re-certification credits have been requested, in the categories of: private core, commercial core and commercial category 1A (field crops).

Story continues

World record corn yield of 623.8439 was achieved this year in the National Corn Grower yield contest by David Hula from Virginia. His yield was in the irrigated, strip-till category. A new nitrogen management category limited to 100 farmers was launched this year. Nick Preissler from Nebraska took top honors with a yield of 312.9688 bushes grown with 180 pounds or less or actual nitrogen applied. Earlier this fall, a new soybean world record of 206.7997 bushels per acre was set by Alex Harrell of Georgia.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Yule logs are still a Christmas tradition in some cultures and is one of the oldest winter celebrations. One way to celebrate is a large log that is traditionally burned in the fireplace on Christmas Eve. The ashes of yule logs are said to be very good for plants (wood ashes do have beneficial used in the garden). Another variation is a white birch log, tied with red ribbon, or with tea lights or candles used as a centerpiece. For other cultures, the yule log is defined as a long-shaped decorated chocolate cake enjoyed as a Christmas dessert!

— Ned Birkey is an MSU Extension educator emeritus and a regular contributor to The Monroe News.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Yule logs can be real logs, centerpieces, dessert