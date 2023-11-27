Yum Brands Inc's Dividend Analysis

Understanding Yum Brands Inc's Upcoming Dividend Payout and Its Sustainability

Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) recently announced a dividend of $0.61 per share, payable on 2023-12-08, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-27. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Yum Brands Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Yum Brands Inc Do?

Yum Brands is a U.S.-based restaurant operator featuring a portfolio of four brands: KFC (27,760 global units at year-end 2022), Pizza Hut (19,034 units), Taco Bell (8,203 units), and The Habit Burger Grill (346 units). With $59 billion in 2022 systemwide sales, the firm is the second-largest restaurant company in the world behind McDonald's ($116 billion), ahead of Restaurant Brands International ($39 billion) and Starbucks ($27 billion). Yum is 98% franchised, with the largest franchisee, Yum China, spun out in 2016 (after which Yum China agreed to pay 3% royalties to Yum Brands in perpetuity). Yum is the newest evolution of Tricon, formerly a division of PepsiCo, and generates the bulk of its revenue from franchise royalties and marketing contributions.

A Glimpse at Yum Brands Inc's Dividend History

Yum Brands Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2004. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Yum Brands Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Yum Brands Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.86% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.88%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Yum Brands Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 10.70%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 13.10% per year. And over the past decade, Yum Brands Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 4.80%.

Based on Yum Brands Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Yum Brands Inc stock as of today is approximately 3.44%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Yum Brands Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.45.

Yum Brands Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Yum Brands Inc's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Yum Brands Inc's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Yum Brands Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Yum Brands Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 9.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 77.3% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Yum Brands Inc's earnings increased by approximately 8.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 54.7% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 9.40%, which outperforms approximately 66.36% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Yum Brands Inc's upcoming dividend, consistent dividend growth rate, manageable payout ratio, strong profitability, and robust growth metrics paint a picture of a company that is not only rewarding shareholders but also positioning itself for sustainable growth. The combination of these factors makes Yum Brands Inc an attractive option for value investors seeking stable income streams. As the company continues to execute its strategic initiatives and expand its global footprint, it's worth watching how these efforts will translate into future dividend payouts and overall financial health. Will Yum Brands Inc continue its trajectory of dividend growth, and what might this mean for long-term investors? GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener to find more opportunities like Yum Brands Inc.

