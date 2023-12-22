Yum! Brands Insiders Sell US$1.7m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

Over the past year, many Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Yum! Brands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Executive Officer of Taco Bell Division, Mark King, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$127 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$130. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 54% of Mark King's stake.

In the last year Yum! Brands insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Yum! Brands Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Yum! Brands. Specifically, Chief Executive Officer of Taco Bell Division Mark King ditched US$1.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Yum! Brands

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Yum! Brands insiders own 0.09% of the company, worth about US$34m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Yum! Brands Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Yum! Brands is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Yum! Brands is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

