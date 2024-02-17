Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.67

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 8th of March to $0.67. This takes the annual payment to 2.0% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Yum! Brands' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Yum! Brands' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 32.3%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $1.34, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings have grown at around 3.5% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Growth of 3.5% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Yum! Brands (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

