U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.69
    -0.90 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,411.69
    -39.54 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,332.36
    -18.72 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.13
    -14.85 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.59
    +0.64 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.00
    +7.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    +0.34 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0784
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    +0.0340 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3012
    -0.0045 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.9800
    +0.5410 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,775.80
    +545.67 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    947.69
    +16.77 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Yum China Appoints Johnson Huang as its First Chief Customer Officer and Warton Wang as General Manager of KFC, Yum China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • YUMC
    Watchlist

SHANGHAI, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today announced the appointment of Johnson Huang as its first Chief Customer Officer. The creation of this leadership position is part of the Company's strategic initiatives to integrate customer centricity into the Company's brand-driven culture. Warton Wang, currently the Company's Chief Development Officer, will succeed Mr. Huang as General Manager, KFC. These appointments will be effective on May 1, 2022.

Mr. Huang, who currently serves as General Manager, KFC, joined the Company in 2006 and has held a variety of leadership roles. Under Mr. Huang's leadership, KFC grew significantly and has been recognized as an innovative quick service restaurant brand in many dimensions. Previously, while serving as the Company's Chief Information and Marketing Support Officer, Mr. Huang helped Yum China build an industry-leading IT function and a powerful digital infrastructure. In his new capacity, Mr. Huang will focus on building capabilities to better understand and serve customer needs as well as spearhead cross-functional initiatives, such as cross-brand customer loyalty programs. He will also oversee the Company's emerging brands – Lavazza, COFFii & JOY and Taco Bell, and continue to report to Joey Wat, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Warton Wang, currently the Company's Chief Development Officer, will become the General Manager, KFC. Mr. Wang is a 24-year veteran with deep operations expertise, who first joined KFC in 1998 as an operations management trainee. He held various operations roles within KFC, including as Market Manager of Hangzhou KFC, the largest regional market of the KFC brand. Mr. Wang became the Regional Vice President, KFC Field Operations in 2015, and in that position he led various initiatives to improve KFC's business operations and enhance restaurant efficiency. In 2020, Mr. Wang was appointed as the Company's Chief Development Officer. He was instrumental for the innovation of the Company's multiple store formats and growth strategy.

Ms. Wat commented, "Digital is a core growth enabler of Yum China to unlock tremendous opportunities. Johnson's new leadership role will enable us to continuously strengthen our digital capabilities and elevate the customer experience. With his strong technology background and deep understanding of the organization, Johnson is most suited for this new role. Johnson's proven track record of leading KFC in the past five years gives us confidence that he can transform our emerging brands into future growth engines for Yum China."

Ms. Wat continued, "Warton is a home-grown leader with deep operations experience. He progressed his way up the operations career path into the leadership team. In his previous capacity, he demonstrated strong leadership, strategic thinking and the ability to turn opportunities into tangible results. He has led the innovation of store formats that accelerated store network expansion and improved new store payback. I am confident that Warton will catapult the brand to the next level of success. Warton will also be an inspiration for our young operations talent working on the frontlines."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "likely," "will," "continue," "should" or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Numerous factors could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the SEC (including the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 12,163 restaurants in over 1,600 cities at the end of February 2022.

In 2021, Yum China ranked # 363 on the Fortune 500 list and was named to TIME100 Most Influential Companies list. Yum China has also been selected as member of both Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI): World Index and Emerging Market Index. In 2022, the Company was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2022 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Tel: +86 21 2407 7556 /+852 2267 5801
IR@YumChina.com

Media Contact:
Tel: +86 21 2407 7510
Media@YumChina.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yum-china-appoints-johnson-huang-as-its-first-chief-customer-officer-and-warton-wang-as-general-manager-of-kfc-yum-china-301527027.html

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were sinking 8.2% as of 12:27 p.m. ET on Monday. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stocks were down 5.3% and 6.4%, respectively. There are different reasons behind each of these stocks sliding today.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Sinking Today

    Beginning the week on an inauspicious note, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) headed south when the opening bell rang this morning. It turns out that neither event was the case; likewise, there's no alarming news that is leading the bears to click the sell button. Instead, it seems that the market was reacting to news regarding additions to the company's board of directors.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    Business leaders are warning China's lockdowns could decimate economic activity for months to come.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • Is PayPal (PYPL) Still Worth Keeping?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the fund’s Composite (net) declined by -10.6%. The S&P 500 Index declined by -4.6%. The Russell 1000 Growth Index declined -by 9.0%, while the Russell 1000 Value Index […]

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Once Again Today

    What happened Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are falling again in midday trading Monday with shares of the movie theater chain down 5.4% at 12:27 p.m. ET. The downturn comes despite CEO Adam ...

  • Elon Musk Isn’t Going Away if Twitter Rejects Him. Here’s What He Might Pay.

    Expect more drama even if the Twitter board rejects the Tesla CEO's offer for the social media platform. An Elvis Presley song has something to do with it.

  • Netflix Investors Could Be in for a Shocker This Week

    With investor sentiment near trough levels, the streaming pioneer could deliver a big surprise this week.

  • Bank of America Q1 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for Bank of America.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Income investors are always looking for stocks that can generate a steady dividend income year after year. Dividend stocks offer a great way of putting your money to work to generate a regular income stream. The stock that I'm referring to is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Why Shares of Coinbase Plunged Further Today

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) extended its losing streak and plunged this morning, trading down 4.5% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. The cryptocurrency exchange company has fallen out of favor with several analysts in recent days, and today was no different. This morning, Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau slashed Coinbase stock's price target to $314 a share from $377 per share while maintaining an "outperforming" rating on the stock, according to TheFly.com.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Monday Morning

    The entire automotive industry has been struggling with supply chain issues, including a shortage of semiconductors. After sinking as much as 6.6% in early trading, Rivian shares were down 4.7% as of 10:23 a.m. ET. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says that the supply of batteries will be the biggest challenge to growing electric vehicle (EV) production.

  • Top REITs To Recession-Proof Your Portfolio

    It’s no secret that inflation is breaking record 40-year highs, as it just hit 8.5%. High inflation and other factors have led to an inverted yield curve in March 2022. With an inverted yield curve, short-term Treasury bonds have higher interest rates than long-term ones, which normally isn’t the case. An inverted yield curve is often interpreted as an early predictor of a recession. The yield curve inverted before the 2001, 2008 and 2020 recessions. However, real estate investment trusts (REITs

  • Don't Feel Too at Home in CASA, Despite Verizon Deal

    Casa Systems gapped higher after word hit that Verizon was investing about $40 million in the company's common stock. But the technical picture gives some caution.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Buy Shopify (SHOP) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “International Growth ACWI ex-U.S. Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter, the ClearBridge International Growth EAFE Strategy underperformed its MSCI EAFE Index benchmark. The Strategy had losses across nine of the 10 sectors in which […]

  • Why Shares of DiDi Global Are Falling Today

    The company reported earnings results and announced it will hold a meeting that could lead to the stock being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.