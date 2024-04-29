Total Revenue: Reached $2.96 billion, up 1% year-over-year, slightly below the estimate of $3.048 billion.

Net Income: Reported at $287 million, exceeding the estimated $267.95 million.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.71, surpassing the estimated $0.65.

Operating Profit: Stood at $374 million with a core operating profit of $396 million, indicating a growth in core profitability.

Store Expansion: Opened a record 378 net new stores in the quarter, bringing the total store count to 15,022.

Shareholder Returns: Returned a record $745 million to shareholders through repurchases and dividends.

Same-Store Sales: Reached 97% of the previous year's level, reflecting a slight decrease in comparable store performance.

On April 29, 2024, Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) unveiled its first-quarter results through an 8-K filing, presenting a robust performance with significant strategic expansions. The company reported a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71, aligning closely with the analyst estimates of $0.65, and showcased a revenue of $2.96 billion, slightly below the expected $3.048 billion.

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Reports First Quarter Earnings: A Detailed Overview

Company Overview

Yum China, the largest restaurant chain in China, operates over 15,000 units including prominent brands like KFC and Pizza Hut, along with other brands such as Little Sheep and Taco Bell. The company, a significant player in the restaurant industry, continues to expand its footprint and enhance shareholder value through aggressive share repurchases and dividends.

Performance Highlights

The quarter saw a 6% year-over-year increase in system sales, excluding foreign exchange impacts, driven primarily by an 8% net new unit contribution. Yum China's strategic openings of 378 new stores in the quarter underpin its aggressive expansion strategy. Despite a challenging market environment, the company managed to grow its operating profit to $374 million, with core operating profit reaching $396 million.

Financial Analysis

Yum China's revenue increase was supported by a significant growth in delivery sales, which rose by 12% year-over-year and now represents 38% of KFC and Pizza Hut's company sales. Digital sales reached $2.5 billion, emphasizing the company's successful adaptation to the digital transformation in the food service industry. The operating profit margin stood at 12.6%, slightly impacted by lower restaurant margins which were reported at 17.6% for the quarter.

Strategic Initiatives and Shareholder Returns

CEO Joey Wat highlighted the company's focus on innovation and consumer trends, which have been pivotal in navigating the competitive landscape. Yum China's commitment to enhancing shareholder returns was evident with a record quarterly cash return of $745 million through share repurchases and dividends.

Story continues

Outlook and Future Prospects

Looking ahead, Yum China remains committed to opening 1,500 to 1,700 new stores in 2024 and expects to make capital expenditures in the range of $700 million to $850 million. The company's strategy to expand its market presence and enhance operational efficiency positions it well to capitalize on the long-term growth opportunities in China's restaurant sector.

Conclusion

Yum China's first-quarter results reflect a resilient business model and a strategic focus on expansion and digital integration. With a consistent track record of growth and shareholder value enhancement, Yum China continues to solidify its leadership position in the Chinese restaurant industry.

For further details on Yum China's financial performance and strategic initiatives, interested parties can access the full earnings release and join the upcoming earnings conference call, details of which are available on Yum China's Investor Relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Yum China Holdings Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

