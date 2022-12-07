U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

Yum China to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, "Yum China" or the "Company") today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 (5:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, February 8, 2023).

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, February 8, 2023).

A live webcast of the call may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/opfvhik8.

To join by phone, please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, a passcode and a unique access PIN.

Pre-registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10027402-9jv3to.html

A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the call ends until Wednesday, February 15, 2023 and may be accessed by phone at the following numbers:

U.S.:                               1 855 883 1031
Mainland China:             400 1209 216
Hong Kong:                    800 930 639
U.K.:                               0800 031 4295
Replay PIN:                    10027402

Additionally, earnings release, accompanying slides and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website http://ir.yumchina.com.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 12,409 restaurants in over 1,700 cities at the end of September 2022.

In 2021, Yum China was selected as a member of both Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI): World Index and Emerging Market Index. In 2022, Yum China ranked 359th on the Fortune 500 list. The Company was also named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2022 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Tel: +86 21 2407 7556 / +852 2267 5801
E-mail: IR@yumchina.com

Media Contact
Tel: +86 21 2407 7510
E-mail: Media@yumchina.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yum-china-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-301696752.html

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.

