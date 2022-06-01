U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

YumEarth Adds Dairy Free Choco Yums to Roster of Allergy-Friendly Candies

·2 min read

Safe for Everyone to Enjoy, YumEarth Introduces a Treat You'll Love a Choco-Lot

STAMFORD, Conn., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life just got a whole lot sweeter! YumEarth, the makers of allergy-friendly candy, launches its twist on classic chocolate candies - Choco Yums. This new chocolate candy joins the YumEarth portfolio of sweet treats, making life's moments a little sweeter, and simpler by providing a safe candy everyone can enjoy!

YumEarth was created by families for families and has been on a mission to create allergy-friendly treats so that everyone can enjoy special, shareable moments. YumEarth's tasty chocolate addition, Choco Yums, has a delicious and smooth chocolatey taste, made with fair trade cocoa. YumEarth Choco Yums are available in three delicious flavors: Choco Yums Chocolate, Choco Yums Crisped Quinoa, Choco Yums Dark Chocolate Mint. As with all YumEarth products, these new candies are free of the top 9 allergens (peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, fish, gluten, shellfish, soy, and sesame) as well as being non-GMO, and made with simple ingredients - none of the bad stuff!

"At YumEarth we're always innovating to create allergy friendly twists on classic and beloved candies," said Sasha Auguste, Head of Marketing of YumEarth. "Chocolate bites are a candy loved, and nostalgic, for many, so it was only natural for this to be our next iteration. We hope our Choco Yums help make life's moments a little sweeter, simpler and filled with joy. Most importantly, Choco Yums are a treat you can feel-good safely sharing with friends and family."

Following the Choco Yums launch, YumEarth will also be introducing its Ultimate line of candy this summer. The YumEarth Ultimate line offers Anti-oxidant Organic Pops, Elderberry Organic Pops, and Organic Ginger Lemons Chews. These will be available on the YumEarth website, with expanded retailer distribution expected throughout the rest of the year.

YumEarth Choco Yums retail for $5.99 and are available now on the YumEarth website. For more information on YumEarth, please visit www.yumearth.com or follow along on Instagram @yumearth.

About YumEarth

Founded in 2007, YumEarth seeks to make better sweets. Using simple ingredients and no artificial flavors or coloring, most of YumEarth's products are USDA Organic, gluten free, non-GMO, free from the top 9 allergens, vegan, and made without high fructose corn syrup. YumEarth specializes in making organic candy that adults love and parents can feel good about giving to their children. The mouth-watering organic candy from YumEarth is available in many national and local stores, as well as online. For more information visit www.yumearth.com or follow along on Instagram @yumearth.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Olivia Flores / Carissa Izquierdo
213-600-0665
337536@email4pr.com 
www.startrco.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yumearth-adds-dairy-free-choco-yums-to-roster-of-allergy-friendly-candies-301558223.html

SOURCE YumEarth

