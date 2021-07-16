U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,369.61
    +9.58 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,032.12
    +45.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,598.41
    +55.28 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,190.29
    -12.07 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.92
    +0.27 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.20
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    -0.28 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    +0.0370 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3812
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2380
    +0.3980 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,874.89
    +42.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    768.12
    -11.43 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,023.18
    +11.16 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.08
    -276.01 (-0.98%)
     

Yummy raises $4M, aims to be ‘super app of Venezuela’

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Yummy, a Venezuela-based delivery app on a mission to create the super app for the country, announced Friday it raised $4 million in funding to expand its dark store delivery operations across Latin America.

Funding backers included Y Combinator, Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen, Canary, Hustle Fund, Necessary Ventures and the co-founders of TaskUs. The total investment includes pre-seeding capital raised in 2020.

“This appears to be a contrarian bet, but Yummy has quickly become the No. 1 super app in Venezuela and proven that the team can scale the business in a difficult territory,” Mateen said in a statement. “Now Vicente and the rest of the Yummy team will expand into more traditional markets with the necessary experience and support to overcome inevitable challenges that they will face.”

Vicente Zavarce, Yummy’s founder and CEO, launched the company in 2020 and is currently part of Y Combinator’s summer 2021 cohort. Born in Venezuela, Zavarce came to the U.S. for school and stayed to work in growth marketing at Postmates, Wayfair and Getaround before starting Yummy. Zavarce was a remote CEO over the past year, stuck in the U.S. due to travel restrictions, but said he is making the most of it.

Yummy’s app can be downloaded for free, and the company charges a delivery fee or merchant fee. In contrast to some of his food delivery competitors, Zavarce told TechCrunch Yummy’s fees are “the lowest in the market” so they do not affect the merchant’s ability to use the app.

Yummy order heat map. Image Credits: Yummy

The company is pulling together additional key components for its super app strategy, which includes launching a ridesharing vertical this year. Yummy has already connected more than 1,200 merchants with hundreds of thousands of customers.

And, over the past year the company completed more than 600,000 deliveries of food, groceries, alcohol and shopping. It reached $1 million in monthly gross merchandise volume while also growing 38% in revenue month over month.

Over the past eight years, the political and economic challenges faced by the country have led to its recent adoption of the U.S. dollar, Zavarce said. In some cases up to 70% of transactions are happening in dollars on the ground. He said this has protected the business against hyperinflation and ultimately created the opportunity for startups to begin operating in Venezuela.

Because of that, combined with more consumer technology innovation over the past decade, Zavarce said there is no reason why Venezuela should not have the best last-mile logistics. It’s there that Yummy has an opportunity to connect multiple vertices into a super app with little to no competition.

“Eventually, other players will enter, but because we have a super app, we already have an amazing frequency of usage,” he added. “We also already have exclusivity with 60% of the food delivery marketplace, which has enabled us to build a moat around the market. We believe we are the right people to execute on this and feel it is our responsibility to do it.”

Plans for the new funding include user acquisition — the company has close to 200,000 registered users already — and to expand in Peru and Chile by August. At the same time, Zavarce will spend some of that capital to attract more users across Venezuela. He also expects to be in Ecuador and Bolivia by the end of the year.

Current and upcoming trends in Latin America’s mobile growth

Recommended Stories

  • Why Senseonics Skyrocketed 340% in the First Half of 2021

    Shares of Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT: SENS) skyrocketed 340% in the first half of 2021. One key early catalyst for Senseonics was a positive coverage decision in January by health insurer EmblemHealth for the Eversense continuous glucose-monitoring (CGM) system used by individuals with diabetes. In June, Senseonics reported positive results from a clinical study of its version of the Eversense device that can remain implanted for 180 days.

  • Why Russia Is Refusing To Send Europe More Natural Gas

    Despite demand and prices for natural gas soaring in Europe, Russia’s state-owned natural gas giant is refusing to send extra volumes to consumers

  • Bad weather hits Rio Tinto's qtrly iron ore exports ahead of results bonanza

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Rio Tinto reported a 12% fall in quarterly iron ore shipments on Friday after storms affected its West Australian operations, but is expected to report bumper results this month on soaring prices for the steel raw material. Rio said it now expects to ship near the lower end of its range of 325 million tonnes (mt) and 340 mt in calendar 2021, meaning it may hand back its crown as the world's biggest producer to Brazilian rival Vale S.A.. Rio shipped 76.3 million tonnes (mt) of the steel-making commodity for the three months ended June 30, down from 86.7 mt a year ago, just ahead of a UBS estimate of 76 mt.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire

    Many things influence a company's future prospects, but one of the most important is sales growth. Specifically, strong top-line momentum is often an indicator of a valuable product or service, and companies that create that value for clients have the potential to generate life-changing returns for those who own their stock.

  • FDA ‘abandoned its responsibility’ in approving Biogen Alzheimer’s drug: Doctor

    Dr. Reshma Ramachandran, Physician-Fellow at the Yale National Clinician Scholars Program, joins Yahoo Finance to breakdown the concerns over the FDA approval of Biogen Alzheimer’s drug.

  • The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

    Crude oil is having a banner year as prices return to pre-pandemic levels, and we think two companies in particular are on track to win big

  • Wynn Resorts Could Decline Further in the Weeks Ahead

    During Tuesday's Lightning Round segment of Mad Money one caller quizzed Jim Cramer about Wynn Resorts . "I still like Wynn Resorts," was Cramer's answer. Let's look at the charts of this Action Alerts PLUS holding.

  • Xiaomi Overtakes Apple as World’s No. 2 Phone Maker, Canalys Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. has become the world’s second biggest smartphone maker over the past quarter following an 83% jump in shipments, according to preliminary estimates by Canalys.This marks the first occasion that Xiaomi, the Chinese maker of everything from rice cookers to gaming monitors, has broken into the top two, historically dominated by Samsung Electronics Co. and Apple Inc. Samsung had a 19% share in the second quarter, Xiaomi had 17% and Apple was at 14%, according to the resea

  • Nissan introduces first fully remodeled frontier truck in 16 years

    Nissan Corporate Vice President Michael Colleran tells Yahoo Finance the latest on Nissan from the motor company's plant in Mississippi.&nbsp;

  • Coca-Cola Earnings: What to Watch

    Investors have some good reasons to look forward to Coca-Cola's (NYSE: KO) upcoming earnings announcement on July 21. Rival PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) also just reported surging demand in its beverage division as U.S. consumers returned to more normal mobility patterns. PepsiCo said this week that its soda division posted a 21% sales spike thanks to higher prices and surging demand compared to a year ago when virus lockdowns were widespread.

  • 5 Key Takeaways from JPMorgan Chase's Q2 Earnings

    The bank generated earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations, but it's still struggling to find loan growth and deal with some regulatory constraints.

  • This Pharmaceutical Stock Has Been Beaten Up. It Could Soar 65%.

    Germany’s PharmaSGP has a strong pipeline of new products, and the market for natural therapeutics remains strong. The stock is a buying opportunity.

  • Samsung Weighs Second Texas Site For $17 Billion U.S. Chip Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is considering a second location in Texas for its envisioned $17 billion U.S. semiconductor plant, a signature project that could address U.S. concerns about chip security while expanding its own capabilities.The Korean company is exploring another 6 million square-foot site apart from a previously disclosed expansion of its Austin base, according to documents filed with local government. If it goes ahead, Samsung will begin construction at the Williamson C

  • Oil on track for biggest weekly drop since March

    Oil futures trade edge higher Friday, but the U.S. benchmark remains on track for its biggest weekly fall since March as traders brace for more supply.

  • Why the natural-gas market may come up short on supplies this winter

    Natural gas has rallied this year, with summer heat and tight U.S. supplies of the fuel in storage lifting prices to their highest levels in 2½ years—and setting the market up for a potential shortage for the winter.

  • Oil rises, but on track for biggest weekly drop in months

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday but remained on track for their biggest weekly drop since at least May after expectations of more supply put pressure on the market. Brent crude was up 10 cents, or 0.1%, at $73.57 a barrel by 1152 GMT, heading for a 2.6% fall this week, marking its biggest weekly drop since May. U.S. crude for August rose 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $71.86 a barrel, on track for a 3.7% decline, its largest weekly drop since March.

  • TSMC Sees Chip Shortage Easing—but Geopolitics Aren’t Going Away

    The world’s largest contract chip maker has more demand for its products than it knows what to do with. Politics, not business, looks like the most pressing issue on the horizon.

  • Volkswagen China sees chip supply shortage easing

    German automaker Volkswagen AG, the top foreign automaker in China, the world's biggest car market, said on Friday that it expected chip supplies to improve in the next six months. "We hope the chip supply crisis will bottom out this summer and expect to see an improvement in this situation within the second half of the year," Volkswagen's China chief, Stephan Woellenstein, told reporters. Starting in August, Volkswagen will source some chips from a new supplier, Woellenstein said, adding that the move would start to ease the shortage in September.

  • Gain in U.S. Retail Sales Underscores Solid, Steady Consumer

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. retail sales rose unexpectedly in June, reflecting fairly broad gains across spending categories and wrapping up a solid quarter for household demand.The value of overall retail purchases advanced 0.6% last month following a downwardly revised 1.7% drop in May, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. Excluding autos, sales jumped 1.3% in June.The June increase in overall sales topped all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The median projection called for a 0.3%

  • Poshmark Has Yet to Fashion a Clear Technical Path

    Jim Cramer told his "Mad Money" viewers Thursday that there is a new long-term bull market brewing in the secondhand marketplace and it's time to compare the players and pick a winner. The contenders include Poshmark , ThredUp and RealReal , along with Etsy and the king of secondhand goods, eBay . Cramer said with 42% revenue growth, his favorite in the space is PoshMark.