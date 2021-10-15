U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.49
    +1.18 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.60
    -29.30 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    +0.0069 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2480
    +0.5710 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,423.95
    +4,944.91 (+8.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Yumy Bear Goods Inc. Announces Alexandra Tan as Quality Assurance and Regulatory Specialist, in Preparation for Mass Distribution

·2 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Yumy Bear Goods Inc., (CSE: YUMY) ("Yumy Bear Candy" or the "Company") has appointed Alexandra Tan, former Daiya Foods Inc. regulatory specialist, to assure quality for significant growth in the upcoming period. As quality assurance coordinator and regulatory specialist, Ms. Tan will work closely with Yumy Bear's leadership team by providing regulatory support to the R&D and QA related processes ensuring the product fits all necessary guidelines for national distribution in big box retailers.

Ms. Tan has led multiple R&D Innovation and Continuous Improvement Projects through Stage Gate (Ideation to Commercialization) in the last 12 months. During that time, Ms. Tan has led and trained teams through numerous regulatory hurdles, while managing adherence to CFIA (FDR) and FDA (CFR) current regulations, transitioning products for proposed changes.

"We are excited to add Alexandra to the team. We are confident that her experience, passion and ingenuity will be a significant asset to Yumy Bear. By leveraging her extensive knowledge in the regulatory space, we should be able to scale our operations across Canada in a quick fashion with large retailers," states Erica Williams, Chief Executive Officer of the company.

"I am excited to join a company that has the determination to create authentic "Better For You Candy" that are delicious and high quality," stated Ms. Tan. "Yumy Bear not only fits with my core values, but it is innovative, unique, and poised for great growth. Together, I believe we can deliver consumers the very best low-sugar and plant-based gummies on the market. I look forward to working with Yumy Bear and helping the company become a household name."

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. The information in this news release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic vendors; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Yumy Bear Goods Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/15/c2587.html

