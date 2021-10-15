Yumy Bear Goods Inc. Announces Alexandra Tan as Quality Assurance and Regulatory Specialist, in Preparation for Mass Distribution

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Yumy Bear Goods Inc., (CSE: YUMY) ("Yumy Bear Candy" or the "Company") has appointed Alexandra Tan, former Daiya Foods Inc. regulatory specialist, to assure quality for significant growth in the upcoming period. As quality assurance coordinator and regulatory specialist, Ms. Tan will work closely with Yumy Bear's leadership team by providing regulatory support to the R&D and QA related processes ensuring the product fits all necessary guidelines for national distribution in big box retailers.

Ms. Tan has led multiple R&D Innovation and Continuous Improvement Projects through Stage Gate (Ideation to Commercialization) in the last 12 months. During that time, Ms. Tan has led and trained teams through numerous regulatory hurdles, while managing adherence to CFIA (FDR) and FDA (CFR) current regulations, transitioning products for proposed changes.

"We are excited to add Alexandra to the team. We are confident that her experience, passion and ingenuity will be a significant asset to Yumy Bear. By leveraging her extensive knowledge in the regulatory space, we should be able to scale our operations across Canada in a quick fashion with large retailers," states Erica Williams, Chief Executive Officer of the company.

"I am excited to join a company that has the determination to create authentic "Better For You Candy" that are delicious and high quality," stated Ms. Tan. "Yumy Bear not only fits with my core values, but it is innovative, unique, and poised for great growth. Together, I believe we can deliver consumers the very best low-sugar and plant-based gummies on the market. I look forward to working with Yumy Bear and helping the company become a household name."

