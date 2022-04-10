U.S. markets closed

THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY ANNOUNCES MILESTONE ACHIEVEMENT RECEIVING PURCHASE ORDER FROM CANADA'S LARGEST FOOD RETAILER NATION WIDE

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy" or the "Company") The Yumy Candy Company Inc. will roll out its low-sugar better-for-you confectionery products into Canada's largest food retailer. The company is the nation's largest retailer with revenues north of $51-Billion CAD, providing Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and associate-owned locations, its franchisees and associate-owners employ almost 200,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Yumy Bear Goods Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Yumy Bear Goods Inc.)

Chief Executive Officer and Founder Erica Williams expressed, "This to date is our biggest announcement being in this partnership with the biggest retailer in Canada. It is a fundamental shift in our Company. This will help spread our delicious Yumy Candy across Canada from coast to coast. We internally believe this can be a multimillion-dollar account for our Company and Yumy Candy can now be one of the nation's nationally recognized brands. We look forward to being on the shelves in almost every town across Canada and giving Canadians everywhere the ability to live a healthier and better life, while not putting away the sweets they love."

Yumy's new partner describes its purpose as: Live life well, and promotes the needs and well-being of Canadians. Their purpose describes perfectly what Yumy candy brings to all Canadian by providing a healthy sugar free alternative and helping them "live life well."

"Our new partner has a belief in helping Canadians 'live life well' and we can be proud to say they believe we too can help Canadians realize this goal. Our growth this year has been incredible, and this new partnership is going to blow all our prior projections out of the water. We have been delivering incredible quality and value to customers since our conception and this will allow to reach even more consumers to try our delicious treats," stated Ms. Williams.

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. The information in this news release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic vendors; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Yumy Bear Goods Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/09/c2404.html

