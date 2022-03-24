THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY ANNOUNCES YUMY BEARS LAND AT ONE OF NORTH AMERICA'S LARGEST TRAVEL RETAIL CHAINS

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy" or the "Company") The Yumy Candy Company Inc. has received its initial purchase order for its low-sugar Better-For-You confectionery at one of North America's largest travel retail chains. With over 1000 stores across North America, this chain is synonymous with travelling retail. Since being founded in 1918, the company has grown to over 87 airports where its retail outlets have become a core business in all airports. The Hudson Group services over 300,000 travelers every day in the continental United States and Canada. The Hudson Group retailers are known for its wide selection of confectionery and for exclusively selecting leading brands.

Yumy Bear Goods Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Yumy Bear Goods Inc.)

"We are incredibly pleased to be on the shelves of the Hudson Group. Being on the shelves of a company known for picking premium confectionery and is globally recognizable to travelers is another step in the right direction for our company. Our brand and products continue to get great reviews and more recognition in the confectionary industry. Over the next quarter we expect to be adding even more significant sales and well-established big box retailers," states chief executive officer and founder Erica Williams.

Hudson Group is known for its distribution in the United States with 80 percent of its stores located in the US. Over the past four years Hudson Group has added 300 new locations through organic growth and strategic acquisition showing significant growth trajectory. Further Erica Williams states, "I feel that our companies have aligned principals and growth strategies. We both look to deliver true value and customer experience to all our consumers. As a company we are growing significantly and will look to have triple digit growth within the coming period."

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

