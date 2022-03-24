U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY ANNOUNCES YUMY BEARS LAND AT ONE OF NORTH AMERICA'S LARGEST TRAVEL RETAIL CHAINS

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy" or the "Company") The Yumy Candy Company Inc. has received its initial purchase order for its low-sugar Better-For-You confectionery at one of North America's largest travel retail chains. With over 1000 stores across North America, this chain is synonymous with travelling retail. Since being founded in 1918, the company has grown to over 87 airports where its retail outlets have become a core business in all airports. The Hudson Group services over 300,000 travelers every day in the continental United States and Canada. The Hudson Group retailers are known for its wide selection of confectionery and for exclusively selecting leading brands.

Yumy Bear Goods Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Yumy Bear Goods Inc.)
Yumy Bear Goods Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Yumy Bear Goods Inc.)

"We are incredibly pleased to be on the shelves of the Hudson Group. Being on the shelves of a company known for picking premium confectionery and is globally recognizable to travelers is another step in the right direction for our company. Our brand and products continue to get great reviews and more recognition in the confectionary industry. Over the next quarter we expect to be adding even more significant sales and well-established big box retailers," states chief executive officer and founder Erica Williams.

Hudson Group is known for its distribution in the United States with 80 percent of its stores located in the US. Over the past four years Hudson Group has added 300 new locations through organic growth and strategic acquisition showing significant growth trajectory. Further Erica Williams states, "I feel that our companies have aligned principals and growth strategies. We both look to deliver true value and customer experience to all our consumers. As a company we are growing significantly and will look to have triple digit growth within the coming period."

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. The information in this news release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic vendors; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Yumy Bear Goods Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c5896.html

