THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY LANDS ANOTHER MAJOR CANADIAN RETAIL CHAIN QUALITY FOODS

4 min read
VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy" or the "Company") The Yumy Candy Company Inc. is pleased to announce it will roll out its low-sugar better-for-you confectionery products into Quality Foods, a Canadian grocery chain established in 1982. Quality foods is an award-winning grocer, and the company has earned many regional, provincial and national Awards of Merit as an active member of the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers. The company is well recognized in the food industry and was purchased by one of Canadas largest conglomerates.

Yumy Bear Goods logo (CNW Group/Yumy Bear Goods Inc.)
Yumy Bear Goods logo (CNW Group/Yumy Bear Goods Inc.)

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Erica Williams states, "Quality Foods is known to supply more rural areas and service smaller communities. We at The Yumy Candy Company realize the importance of doing business in all smaller communities and major cities similar to the conglomerate that acquired Quality Foods. Our mission is to reach every consumer no matter where they are as long as they want to choose a "Better for You Confectionary."

Quality foods is owned by a Canada's second largest privately held company, which has more than 45,000 employees worldwide, and annual sales of $10.1 billion. The company holds stakes and direct ownership in over 250 grocery locations and services over 2.3 million consumers. The company's model for success has been based on the principle of nourishing families, delivering quality products, and providing exceptional service.

"We are incredibly pleased to be on the shelves of Quality Foods and even more excited at the opportunities to deal with it potential partner stores. Quality Foods and its parent company are known for delivering maximum value to its consumers and I feel we do the same at The Yumy Candy Company. As our Company continues to mature, we will always be focused on individual experience and value," states Erica Williams, CEO and Founder.

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. The information in this news release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic vendors; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Yumy Bear Goods Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c0416.html

