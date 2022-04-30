U.S. markets closed

THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY RECEIVES PURCHASE ORDER FOR 35,000 UNITS OF YUMY BEARS FROM CANADA'S LARGEST FOOD RETAILER

·4 min read
In this article:
  • FVGCF

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy Candy" or the "Company") has received a purchase order for 35,000 units of its low-sugar better-for-you Yumy Bear products from Canada's largest food retailer. The company placing the order is Canada's largest retailer with revenues north of $51 billion, providing Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and associate-owned locations, its franchisees, and associate-owners employ almost 200,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Yumy Candy logo (CNW Group/Yumy Bear Goods Inc.)
Yumy Candy logo (CNW Group/Yumy Bear Goods Inc.)

"This order symbolizes just the start of our relationship with Canada's largest food retailer. We are very pleased with our initial order, but we recognize the potential this lays ahead as we expect order sizes to multiply based on our past performances with other retailers. With more than 2,400 locations and the quantity that this conglomerate typically orders there is significant room for growth within the companies stores. Further, as we expand our company's product line, we will be looking to expand our partnership and put more of our delicious "Better-For-You" products on shelves for consumers," states CEO and Founder, Erica Williams.

Canada's largest food retailer has established itself as the largest supermarket retailer since its conception in 1908 and has since yet to relinquish the title. The company has made aggressive acquisitions and opened hundreds of locations cementing its position as the largest retailer in Canada. With some of the most recognizable brands in the Supermarket industry servicing Canadian and ethnic tastes alike the company captures a significant portion of Canadian consumption.

"Since working with Canada's leading grocer as one of our clients, the outreach from other retailers and buyers alike has been tremendous. Over the last year, The Yumy Candy Company has become a household brand recognized by most Canadians; retailers are beginning to understand the importance of having us on their shelves. We are currently in discussions with multiple large retailers, and we expect to share significant growth with our shareholders within a very short period," states Ms. Williams.

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. The information in this news release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic vendors; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Yumy Bear Goods Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/30/c3076.html

