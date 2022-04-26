THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY WINS BEST BOOTH AT CANADA'S LARGEST HEALTH FOOD SHOW CHFA

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy Candy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has won the award for "Best Booth" at the Canadian Health Food Association beating out over 750+ competing brands at the CHFA tradeshow. CHFA is known as the largest and most important food tradeshow to attend in the Health Food category. Formed in 1964, the CHFA represents over 1,000 businesses across Canada and continues to have year over year growth as Canadians adopt a healthy living and eating as part of their daily lifestyles.

"We are incredibly pleased to be recognized as the best booth at the show! Throughout the show we were getting inquiries from significant chain buyers and sales brokers. The outreach we got throughout the show was incredible and it truly shows how much our Company has grown and how much more we can grow over the coming months. Over the next period we intend to have meetings with many of the visitors from the show which will lead to significant placement of our products in even more of the top retailers," states Erica Williams, CEO and Founder of Yumy Candy.

The natural health product industry contributes $4 billion, and the organic product industry contributes an additional $5 billion to the Canadian economy. CHFA is a trade show were many of the leaders/most established companies in both of these sectors attend to show case their products.

"With all the buzz and excitement around the Yumy Candy booth from the 300+ retailers in attendance, it is with no surprise they won the "Best Booth" award out of the 750+ brands, this is thanks to all their hard work at their first CHFA NOW show here in Vancouver. With over 40 years of experience, we at Star Marketing are excited about the positive momentum surrounding this company as they continue to grow in the grocery space," states Kevin Lum of Star Marking, Business Development Manager.

THE YUMY CANDY COMPANY INC.

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. The information in this news release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic vendors; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

