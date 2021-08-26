U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.75
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,364.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,333.50
    -30.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.90
    -3.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.68
    -0.68 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.00
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.46
    +0.24 (+1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3744
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1400
    +0.1570 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,943.36
    -459.27 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,174.47
    -36.07 (-2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.34
    -29.78 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Yunji Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·20 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021[1].

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Total revenues in the second quarter of 2021 were RMB570.7 million (US$88.4 million), compared with RMB1,486.9 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the Company's focus on refining its product selection across all categories by upgrading its strategy to carefully curate products through the implementation of its megahit product pool initiative. In line with the Company's long-term growth strategy to focus on profitability, the Company optimized its selection of suppliers and merchants during the refinement process, which caused sales decreases in both its marketplace business and merchandise sales.

  • Repeat purchase rate[2] in the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was 81.2%.

Mr. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yunji, said, "In the second quarter of 2021, we remained focused on increasing membership value and optimizing product selection and refinement. As a result of these continued efforts, our repeat purchase rate has now stabilized. Average spending per buyer[3] in the second quarter of 2021 reached RMB853. We are delighted to see these improvements and will continue to execute our supply chain differentiation and product curation strategies to generate lasting shareholder value."

"After several quarters of optimization, our refined operations have resulted in significant improvements in our profitability. During the second quarter of 2021, we recorded an operating income of RMB16.0 million and a net income of RMB17.0 million, compared with an operating loss of RMB45.2 million and a net loss of RMB17.5 million in the same period last year. As of June 30, 2021, we had RMB1,092.1 million in Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investment, compared with RMB1,323.9 million as of December 31, 2020. We are confident that our innovative strategies and refined operational capabilities will continue to drive our sustainable development in the future." said Mr. Chengqi Zhang, Yunji's Vice President of Finance.

Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB570.7 million (US$88.4 million), compared with RMB1,486.9 million in the same period of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to the Company's decision to upgrade its strategy to carefully curate products starting from the first quarter of 2021. As part of these upgrades, the Company launched its megahit product pool initiative, which focused on introducing more products with strong repurchase potential and customer appeal to refine product selections across all product categories on its platform. In line with the Company's long-term growth strategy to focus on profitability, the Company optimized its selection of suppliers and merchants across its platform, which caused sales decreases in both its marketplace business and merchandise sales.

  • Revenues from sales of merchandise, net decreased by 63.7% to RMB472.1 million (US$73.1 million) from RMB1,299.3 million in the same period of 2020.

  • Revenues from the membership program were RMB1.9 million, compared with RMB12.3 million in the same period of 2020. From January 2020 until the end of March 2021, the Company allowed all its users to enjoy membership benefits free of charge for one year simply by registering for an account on the Yunji app. The Company has discontinued free membership as of April 1, 2021. As a result, revenues from the membership program in the second quarter of 2021 were from paying members who joined the new membership program launched in the second quarter of 2021, while membership revenues in the same period of 2020 were all from the deferred revenue of prior paying members.

  • Revenues from the marketplace business were RMB88.2 million (US$13.7 million), compared with RMB159.6 million in the same period of 2020.

  • Other revenues decreased by 45.1% to RMB8.6 million (US$1.3 million) from RMB15.6 million in the same period of 2020.

Total cost of revenues decreased by 64.8% to RMB370.5 million (US$57.4 million), or 64.9% of total revenues, from RMB1,053.7 million, or 70.9% of total revenues, in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decline in merchandise sales, for which revenues are recognized on a gross basis. Total cost of revenues was mainly comprised of the costs related to the sales of merchandise revenue in the second quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses decreased by 61.6% to RMB186.9 million (US$28.9 million) from RMB486.6 million in the same period of 2020.

  • Fulfillment expenses decreased by 61.2% to RMB50.1 million (US$7.8 million), or 8.8% of total revenues, from RMB129.0 million, or 8.7% of total revenues, in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to: (i) reduced warehousing and logistics expenses due to lower merchandise sales, and (ii) reduced personnel costs due to staffing structure refinements.

  • Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 73.1% to RMB61.5 million (US$9.5 million), or 10.8% of total revenues, from RMB228.4 million, or 15.4% of total revenues, in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the decreases in member management fees and business promotion expenses.

  • Technology and content expenses decreased by 44.7% to RMB32,4 million (US$5.0 million), or 5.7% of total revenues, from RMB58.6 million, or 3.9% of total revenues, in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements, and reduced server costs.

  • General and administrative expenses decreased by 39.3% to RMB42.9 million (US$6.6 million), or 7.5% of total revenues, from RMB70.7 million, or 4.8% of total revenues, in the same period of 2020, primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

Income from operations was RMB16.0 million (US$2.5 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB 45.2 million in the same period of 2020.

Financial income, net was RMB7.8 million (US$1.2 million), compared with RMB28.2 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to decreased fair value of equity securities with readily determinable fair value.

Net Income was RMB17.0 million (US$2.6 million), compared with net loss of RMB17.5 million in the same period of 2020.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)[4] was RMB23.9 million (US$3.7 million), compared with RMB20.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Basic and diluted net Income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.01, compared with basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.01 in the same period of 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net income/(loss) as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation.

The Company presents adjusted net income/(loss) because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net income/(loss) enables management to assess operating performance without considering the impact of share-based compensation recorded under ASC 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation". The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/(loss) is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in Yunji's business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income/(loss). Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Yunji encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 7:00 AM Eastern Time or 7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time to discuss its earnings.

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive important details for this conference including the call date and time, a unique registrant ID, and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call.

Conference ID

2439548

Registration Link

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2439548

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call for one week.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

United States Toll Free

+1-855-452-5696

International

+61-2-8199-0299

Conference ID

2439548

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Yunji's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Yunji may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Yunji's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Yunji's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China's e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China's e-commerce market; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to Yunji's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Yunji's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Yunji undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Yunji Inc.

Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.

For more information, please visit https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/

Investor Relations Contact

Yunji Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: Yunji.IR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957

ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Email: Yunji.IR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957

YUNJI INC.








UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)










As of



December 31,

2020


June 30,

2021



RMB


RMB


US$

ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents


1,063,900


760,518


117,789

Restricted cash


125,844


72,244


11,189

Short-term investments


134,146


259,369


40,171

Accounts receivable, net (Allowance for
credit losses of RMB8,603 and
RMB5,718, respectively)


164,733


135,234


20,945

Advance to suppliers


103,836


81,948


12,691

Inventories, net


135,245


100,883


15,625

Amounts due from related parties


7,841


1,778


275

Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(Allowance for credit losses of RMB2,972
and RMB4,053, respectively)


410,423


447,167


69,257








Total current assets


2,145,968


1,859,141


287,942








Non-current assets







Property and equipment, net


26,010


17,190


2,662

Long-term investments[5]


158,931


224,680


34,799

Deferred tax assets


59,455


40,683


6,301

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


11,324


5,087


788

Other non-current assets (Allowance for
credit losses of RMB1,514 and
RMB1,913, respectively)


148,793


176,876


27,395








Total non-current assets


404,513


464,516


71,945








Total assets


2,550,481


2,323,657


359,887








YUNJI INC.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



As of



December 31,

2020


June 30,

2021



RMB


RMB


US$

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND
SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICITS)/EQUITY







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable


501,549


375,569


58,168

Deferred revenue


50,951


36,620


5,672

Incentive payables to members


312,170


278,857


43,189

Refund payable to members


4,398


2,010


311

Member management fees payable


45,841


26,078


4,039

Other payable and accrued liabilities


280,586


228,331


35,364

Amounts due to related parties


22,989


16,381


2,537

Operating lease liabilities - current


6,988


3,921


607








Total current liabilities


1,225,472


967,767


149,887








Non-current liabilities







Operating lease liabilities


8,309


5,214


808

Deferred tax liabilities


1,832


6,890


1,067








Total non-current liabilities


10,141


12,104


1,875








Total Liabilities


1,235,613


979,871


151,762

YUNJI INC.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)




As of



December 31,
2020


June 30,

2021



RMB


RMB


US$








Shareholders' equity







Ordinary shares


70


70


11

Less: Treasury stock


(85,202)


(62,272)


(9,645)

Additional paid-in capital


7,327,148


7,334,196


1,135,922

Statutory reserve


12,624


12,624


1,955

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)


9,452


(3,292)


(510)

Accumulated deficit


(5,952,085)


(5,938,888)


(919,817)

Total Yunji Inc. shareholders' equity


1,312,007


1,342,438


207,916

Non-controlling interests


2,861


1,348


209

Total shareholders' equity


1,314,868


1,343,786


208,125

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


2,550,481


2,323,657


359,887

YUNJI INC.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)




For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended



June 30,

2020


June 30,

2021


June 30,

2020


June 30,

2021



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Revenues:













Sales of merchandise, net


1,299,325


472,081


73,116


2,745,182


1,043,969


161,690

Membership program revenue


12,333


1,885


292


37,467


1,885


292

Marketplace revenue


159,643


88,174


13,656


317,714


183,548


28,428

Other revenues


15,628


8,582


1,329


35,772


16,717


2,589

Total revenues


1,486,929


570,722


88,393


3,136,135


1,246,119


192,999

Operating cost and expenses:













Cost of revenues


(1,053,705)


(370,521)


(57,386)


(2,201,728)


(809,886)


(125,435)

Fulfilment


(129,004)


(50,118)


(7,762)


(267,090)


(114,952)


(17,804)

Sales and marketing


(228,351)


(61,477)


(9,522)


(480,012)


(157,802)


(24,440)

Technology and content


(58,577)


(32,407)


(5,019)


(116,515)


(69,895)


(10,825)

General and administrative


(70,662)


(42,888)


(6,643)


(145,844)


(116,956)


(18,114)

Total operating cost and expenses


(1,540,299)


(557,411)


(86,332)


(3,211,189)


(1,269,491)


(196,618)

Other operating income


8,200


2,657


412


23,778


19,571


3,031

(Loss)/income from operations


(45,170)


15,968


2,473


(51,276)


(3,801)


(588)

Financial income, net


28,232


7,795


1,207


18,428


28,281


4,380

Foreign exchange (loss)/income, net


(3,662)


(1,248)


(193)


2,359


(1,077)


(167)

Other non-operating income, net


-


7,489


1,160


-


8,402


1,301

(Loss)/income before income tax
benefit/(expense), and equity in loss
of affiliates, net of tax


(20,600)


30,004


4,647


(30,489)


31,805


4,926

Income tax benefit/(expense)


3,305


(7,714)


(1,195)


160


(10,963)


(1,698)

Equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax


(203)


(5,332)


(826)


(407)


(7,856)


(1,217)

Net (loss)/income


(17,498)


16,958


2,626


(30,736)


12,986


2,011

Less: net loss attributable to non-
controlling interests shareholders


(5,548)


(56)


(9)


(5,676)


(205)


(32)

Net (loss)/income attributable to
YUNJI INC.


(11,950)


17,014


2,635


(25,060)


13,191


2,043

YUNJI INC.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended



June 30,

2020


June 30,

2021


June 30,

2020


June 30,

2021



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Net (loss)/income attributable to
ordinary shareholders


(11,950)


17,014


2,635


(25,060)


13,191


2,043

Net (loss)/income


(17,498)


16,958


2,626


(30,736)


12,986


2,011

Other comprehensive (loss)/income













Foreign currency translation
adjustment


(666)


(19,219)


(2,977)


17,583


(12,744)


(1,974)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income


(18,164)


(2,261)


(351)


(13,153)


242


37

Less: total comprehensive loss
attributable to non-controlling
interests shareholders


(5,548)


(56)


(9)


(5,676)


(205)


(32)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income
attributable to YUNJI INC.


(12,616)


(2,205)


(342)


(7,477)


447


69

Net (loss)/income attributable to
ordinary shareholders


(11,950)


17,014


2,635


(25,060)


13,191


2,043

Weighted average number of
ordinary shares used in computing
net loss per share, basic and diluted


2,124,741,188


2,140,954,126


2,140,954,126


2,124,450,699


2,137,900,343


2,137,900,343

Net loss per share attributable to
ordinary shareholders













Basic


(0.01)


0.01


-


(0.01)


0.01


-

Diluted


(0.01)


0.01


-


(0.01)


0.01


-

YUNJI INC.


NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)




For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended



June 30,

2020


June 30,

2021


June 30,

2020


June 30,

2021



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Share-based compensation expenses included
in:













Technology and content


3,388


787


122


7,357


2,681


415

General and administrative


27,669


5,934


919


56,729


24,781


3,838

Fulfillment


3,644


(152)


(24)


7,706


(215)


(33)

Sales and marketing


2,884


335


52


5,105


695


108

Total


37,585


6,904


1,069


76,897


27,942


4,328

YUNJI INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE FINANCIAL MEASURES

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)




For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended



June 30,

2020


June 30,

2021


June 30,

2020


June 30,

2021



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Reconciliation of Net (loss)/income to
Adjusted Net Income:













Net (loss)/income


(17,498)


16,958


2,626


(30,736)


12,986


2,011

Add: Share-based compensation


37,585


6,904


1,069


76,897


27,942


4,328

Adjusted net income


20,087


23,862


3,695


46,161


40,928


6,339

1. This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

2. "Repeat purchase rate" in a given period is calculated as the number of transacting members who purchased not less than twice divided by the total number of transacting members during such period. "Transacting member" in a given period refers to a member who successfully promotes Yunji's products to generate at least one order or places at least one order on Yunji's platform, regardless of whether any product in such order is ultimately sold or delivered or whether any product in such order is returned.

3. "Average spending per buyer" in a given period is calculated by dividing total GMV in that period by the number of buyers in the same period. "Buyer" in a given period refers to a user who places at least one order on Yunji's platform during such period, regardless of whether any product in such order is ultimately sold or delivered or whether any product in such order is returned.

4. Adjusted net income/(loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

5. As of June 30, 2021, the balance of long-term investment mainly represented equity securities with readily determinable fair value, which was remeasured based upon market price at each period end and recorded the unrealized changes in Financial income, net, in the Unaudited Condensed Consolidation Statements of Comprehensive Income/(loss).

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yunji-announces-second-quarter-2021-unaudited-financial-results-301363430.html

SOURCE Yunji Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Evergrande EV Stock Loses $80 Billion in World’s Worst Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China Evergrande Group’s electric vehicle unit are collapsing in Hong Kong, wiping about $80 billion from what was the property developer’s most valuable listed asset.China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. sank as much as 22% Thursday after its parent said the unit lost 4.8 billion yuan ($740 million) in the first half. The EV business’s market value was about $87 billion at its April 16 peak, greater than that of Ford Motor Co. and almost four times the capitali

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 1.9% lower in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 9.2% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring companies

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Snowflake Shares Spike as Sales Come In Strong. Management Is More Upbeat.

    Management raised its product revenue guidance for the year for a second time as the company reported better-than-expected growth for the second quarter.

  • The 'Big Short' guy and star stock picker Cathie Wood are feuding — here's why

    Where one sees overvaluation, the other sees untapped potential.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • ‘Is Grandma doing us wrong?’ She’s executor of our mom’s will, lives in her home, and has not given us a breakdown of the estate

    My grandma lived with my mom and is the executor of the will. My grandma — when distributing our funds — said that she was going to keep some for the property taxes, and has also never given us a breakdown of my mother’s estate. Among the many mistakes made by executors, or malfeasance that occurs: misappropriation of funds or losing funds by paying creditors without due consideration, mishandling the sale of a family property, helping themselves to an exorbitant fee for handling the estate, and losing or selling valuable possessions such as jewelry or furniture.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • 4 Shipping Stocks Poised to Climb

    As the demand for commodities is picking up, shipping is also seeing a rebound. Around two days back, according to a Maritime Logistics Professional report, the Baltic Dry Index (BDI) rose to its highest peak in the past 11 years. The index was up by 55 points, to 4,147, and according to the report, this index has been up for the past nine straight trading sessions. This Index is reported on a daily basis by Baltic Exchange in London. The BDI is a benchmark for the price of moving major raw mate

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • The S&P 500 will keep going up this fall — for these 9 reasons

    There are plenty of absurd arguments that investors make to justify their positions. As we all know, particularly after the remarkable COVID-19 disruptions and equally remarkable snap-back rally, there are never any certainties on Wall Street. Strong momentum for stocks: In case you missed it, the S&P 500 index (SPX) has just notched its fastest doubling in history as it has surged from lows of around 2,240 on March 23 to around 4,500 in August.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for September 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for September.