Yunqi Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund III at Over USD300 Million

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunqi Partners, the leading early-stage investment firm has closed an oversubscribed fundraise of over USD300 million for its Yunqi Partners Fund III in Q3 2021. The firm is one of the earliest venture capital funds in China to focus exclusively on enterprise and productivity solutions.

The firm is at the forefront of the Chinese enterprise industry, which is set to grow exponentially in the next 10 to 20 years. Yunqi Partners was the earliest venture capital fund in the enterprise sector, and today it is the largest early-stage venture capital fund in this space.

"We are humbled by the overwhelming demand for our funds. With this tremendous support from our investors, we will continue to outperform in the industry under our strong leadership team," said Yi Pin Ng, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Yunqi Partners.

Yunqi is an early institutional investor in multiple Unicorn companies, including PingCAP (cloud-native database), Deeproute.ai (Level 4 autonomous driving technology), Kujiale (home decoration software), XTransfer (cross border financial services), Baibu (textile B2B platform), XiaoPangXiong (home renovation B2B platform), Keenon Robotics (indoor intelligent robots) and Intco Regenerate (plastic recycling and regeneration).

"With this additional capital and our highly experienced team, we are confident to generate profitable returns for our investors through funding top entrepreneurs and product innovation in the enterprise and productivity solutions space," commented Michael Mao, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Yunqi Partners.

Thrive Alternatives served as the exclusive advisor for the fundraise. "With Yunqi's well-earned reputation as one of China's leading enterprise venture capital firms, we have garnered significant investor interest in the firm's differentiated strategy. We achieved this outstanding result by utilising our extensive coverage and proprietary technology solutions." said Robin Tyrangiel, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Thrive Alternatives.

The Limited Partners in Fund III consist of leading endowments, foundations, pension funds, family offices and asset managers in the US, Asia and Europe.

About Yunqi Partners

Yunqi Partners is a venture capital firm focused on Enterprise and Productivity solutions made in or for China. The firm was founded in 2014 by Yi Pin Ng, a former partner at GGV Capital and Michael Mao, who was previously a partner at IDG Capital. They each have more than 20 years of investment experience in the venture capital industry.

Yunqi Partners has a strong entrepreneurial team of more than 30 professionals with offices in Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen.

For more information, please visit www.yunqi.vc

About Thrive Alternatives

Thrive Alternatives is an Asian-headquartered, tech-enabled GP advisory firm. Thrive helps clients navigate the complexities and opportunities of today's global private capital markets by leveraging a 20-year industry network, premier access to the Asian market and brain power of its veteran team.

For more information, please visit www.thrivealts.com

Yunqi Partners
marketing@yunqi.vc
+8613269693132

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yunqi-partners-closes-oversubscribed-fund-iii-at-over-usd300-million-301397715.html

SOURCE Yunqi Partners

