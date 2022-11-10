U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,887.03
    +138.46 (+3.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,258.02
    +744.08 (+2.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,884.24
    +531.07 (+5.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.36
    +69.96 (+3.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.07
    -0.76 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.00
    +30.30 (+1.77%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.45 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0160
    +0.0145 (+1.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8820
    -0.2690 (-6.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1654
    +0.0293 (+2.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0540
    -4.3560 (-2.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,501.17
    -187.84 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.15
    +29.86 (+7.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.94
    +38.69 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Yuntianhua achieves around $1.4 billion contracts at the 5th CIIE becoming the most fruitful Yunnan enterprise

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Xinhuanet:

The Yuntianhua Group, one of China's top 500 enterprises based in Yunnan province, made its debut at the 5th China International Import Expo(CIIE) on Nov. 5 in Shanghai. On the basis of last year's achievements, the Yuntianhua Group further expanded the scale of the transaction, and the on-site contract amount reached 1.398 billion USD, becoming the largest contracted enterprise of the Yunnan trading mission to CIIE for five consecutive years.

Signing ceremony of Yunnan Trade Mission at the 5th China International Import Expo on 5th November 2022 in Shanghai, by Chen Fei (PRNewsfoto/Xinhuanet)
Signing ceremony of Yunnan Trade Mission at the 5th China International Import Expo on 5th November 2022 in Shanghai, by Chen Fei (PRNewsfoto/Xinhuanet)

From 2018 to 2022, the cumulative total signing amount of Yuntianhua Group at CIIE reached USD 6.3 billion. By building a global supply chain platform, Yuntianhua better coordinates the domestic and international markets and two kinds of resources, innovates new international trade modes and models, and continuously improves the level of opening up to the world. As a result, the transaction amount at CIIE of Yuntianhua has been expanding rapidly.

Yuntianhua Group has been cultivating in the grain business for several years. Compared with the fourth Fair, the total amount of agricultural products imported by Yuntianhua Group signed this year increased by 22%.

For instance, the signing amount between Yuntianhua and Cargill, one of four major grain merchants worldwide which participated in the CIIE for five consecutive years, has been increased year by year, from 120 million USD in 2018 to 250 million USD in 2022, archived a growth rate of 108%.

Taking the Fair as a stage, the Yuntianhua Group is presenting the image of a modern state-owned enterprise with sustainable development to the world. At this year's Fair, Yuntianhua Group's energy chemical supply chain has continued to innovate and develop, withstood the impact of epidemics and uncertainties of the world economy, effectively guaranteed the stable supply of raw materials for bulk production, and improved the security, stability, and flexibility of the Group's global supply chain.

Meanwhile, the logistics network of Yuntianhua Group has achieved a breakthrough. With the opening of a new shipping route from Haiphong port of Vietnam to China, and the connecting of container rail transportation between central Asia and Yunnan, the sales radius of commodities of Yuntianhua has been expanded to Kunming, the hinterland of Yunnan. It also broadens the variety of raw material procurement and effectively reduces raw material procurement costs.

SOURCE Xinhuanet

