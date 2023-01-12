U.S. markets closed

YVR outlines series of initiatives in response to travel disruption during 2022 holiday season

·2 min read

MUSQUEAM TERRITORY, BC and RICHMOND, BC, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Tamara Vrooman, President & CEO at Vancouver Airport Authority, issued the following statement regarding a series of initiatives following the travel disruptions caused by winter storms in December.

"We recognize that this past holiday season was very hard on travellers, their friends, and families. Many people were looking forward to travelling again, particularly since this was the first December in three years where most travel restrictions were lifted.

We have seen that the systems and processes our airport community has relied on for decades must be improved given the realities our industry has experienced post-pandemic along with increasing climate-related weather events.

YVR is undertaking an enhanced after-action review that will bring together input from airlines, partners, suppliers, and employees. We have engaged KPMG and global aviation planning and advisory firm, Arup, to assist in this review. YVR will also be engaging the travelling public to hear directly about their experiences and suggestions for improvement relating to information and support during the December travel disruption. Both processes will commence next week. Further information will be available on YVR.ca.

In addition, we have implemented initial measures to help ensure a similar situation does not occur while the review is ongoing. These measures include greater communication and coordination with airlines around gating, towing, and communication with passengers.

These initiatives and learnings will inform continued improvements at YVR and allow the airport to work across the aviation ecosystem to enhance the overall travel experience for passengers.

The pandemic was tough on aviation and travel. And the industry is still recovering from it. The 26,000 employees who work at YVR have been resilient, creative and empathetic throughout. All qualities on display recently and all qualities needed in the future."

SOURCE Vancouver Airport Authority

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/11/c2993.html

