YWA invests $35M in grants

Dec. 19—The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors approved nearly $35 million in grants on Tuesday for several multi-year projects related to flood infrastructure and community developments.

In October 2022, the board adopted a community impact grant and loan program policy to guide investment in community projects within the Agency's mission areas. From this, six grant areas were identified: flood risk reduction, water supply and management, watershed resilience, water conservation, water education, and Bill Shaw rescue equipment and training.

Two application windows are open in March and September annually. Applications from September this year carried a total request of $24.8 million, of which flood risk reduction represented the bulk of this total with $18.8 million.

As of Nov. 1, the Agency has $3.4 million in uncommitted funding available out of the $10 million budgeted for its grant and loan program. Yuba Water Agency Assistant General Manager Terri Daly explained that the total requested grant funds will not be distributed all at once due to the multi-phase nature of each project. Daly estimates that $6 million will be needed in the current fiscal year, which will require committing grant funds available in fiscal year 2024/25 to adequately fund the near term projects.

"It's going to take you a little over the $3.4 million you had allocated, but you could borrow from next year so that you have the budget to pay for those this year. When you do this grants update to the policy, they will reconcile all that," Daly said.

Of the approved grant funding, $50,000 will be allocated to five local fire departments through the Bill Shaw grant program, a grant exclusive to first responders that will cover up to $10,000 for the purchase of rescue equipment or specialized training.

According to Community Impact and Engagement Officer Jackie Sillman, funding will go toward paratech extrication man and machine kits for the Dobbins Oregon House Fire Department; self-contained breathing apparatus cylinders for the Foothill Fire Protection District; water rescue equipment for the Linda Fire Protection District; communications upgrades for the Loma Rica Browns Valley Community Services District; and portable radios and radio components for the Olivehurst Fire Department.

The board also approved $300,000 for continued water quality treatment for Ellis Lake in Marysville. Treatment will consist of aquatic herbicides, algaecides and phosphorus binding agents as needed. City officials would treat as necessary to control algae, aquatic weeds, and nutrient levels.

A total of $40,000 will be granted for "miscellaneous uses," including the Yuba County Office of Education for emergency response communication and the Linda County Fire Department to replace a motor on a rescue boat.

According to Flood Risk Reduction Manager Sami Nall, six grant applications were submitted from local reclamation districts for a total of $18.8 million to fund multiple flood mitigation and infrastructure projects. Of this total, Reclamation District 10 requested nearly $8 million for seepage and stability mitigation along the Feather River.

Funding will be used to evaluate and prepare a seepage design, regulatory and environmental compliance documents for either the construction of an open trench or cutoff wall throughout the project reach.

Among other infrastructure funding, the Agency granted $2.5 million for levee storm drain pipe replacements in Reclamation District 784 and $1 million for the Dry Creek rehabilitation design project.

The board also approved $4.7 million in grants related to water supply and management, approximately half of which will contribute to several projects benefiting the Hallwood Irrigation District. This includes seepage loss prevention, ditch and pipeline conversion and flow control automation upgrades.

Lastly, Yuba Water committed a separate $10.4 million grant to Yuba County for drainage improvements in Linda and Olivehurst, a water distribution project in the Gold Village and River Highlands community and a river access project at Star Bend on the Feather River.

These funds from the Agency are expected to leverage approximately $16.8 million in additional external funding for the projects.

Expanded hiring

Also on Tuesday, the board approved several new employment positions with the Agency and amended salary schedules and duties of some existing employees.

As Yuba Water Agency continues to grow in size, officials saw fit to expand staffing in several divisions. The board authorized establishing three new positions as well as six reclassifications.

In order to mitigate staffing gaps as a result of internal changes such as retirements, the Agency is looking to introduce new positions and restructure current lineups over the next year and a half.

These new positions are senior human resources analyst, electrical technician and risk manager. According to officials, the human resources analyst and electrical technician positions will be full time and will need a salary of up to $121,000 and $149,000 per year respectively.

Staff assistant, accounting manager, clerk of the board, water resources program coordinator, human resources manager and human resources technician are reclassified positions. These were proposed due to significant changes in duties, and the new titles better reflect the staff members' current responsibilities.