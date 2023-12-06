YWA OKs Daguerre Point investigation; Board approves additional funding for North Yuba Water District

Dec. 5—On Tuesday, the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors approved a California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) exemption for a site investigation at Daguerre Point Dam in order to improve fish passage on the lower Yuba River.

According to officials, this project would help improve fish passage by providing a new nature-based side channel that restores the river's historic flow path around the south end of Daguerre Point and allowing a bypass for fish.

As part of a larger investigation, Yuba Water Agency proposed a site investigation program to provide planning and design information for the side channel project. This includes aerial photogrammetry, geophysical investigations, drilling and testing, and excavation of test pits, officials said.

According to Willie Whittlesey, general manager for Yuba Water Agency, a conceptual design for the Daguerre Point side channel project has already been developed, but the site investigation is necessary to prove that the design is feasible.

The site investigation will consist of basic data collection and research activities that do not result in disturbances to the environment and is categorically exempt from CEQA review because of this, officials said. Despite this exemption, Yuba Water also prepared a Mitigated Negative Declaration to ensure that any potential impacts of the investigation were fully evaluated.

The investigation will help kickstart the overall side channel project. Daguerre Point Dam is a difficult barrier to fish species that can't regularly access their native habitats just beyond the dam, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Chuck Bonham said previously.

Through a collaboration between Fish and Wildlife, Yuba Water Agency and the National Marine Fisheries Service, the proposed project could bring about a new, river-like bypass and a modernized water diversion at Daguerre Point Dam to supply irrigation water south of the lower Yuba River.

The project could also help launch a comprehensive reintroduction program with the goal of bringing native Chinook salmon back to their original habitat in the North Yuba River.

Additional funding

The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors also Tuesday approved a grant amendment of over $400,000 in additional funding to the North Yuba Water District to repair its deteriorating Hell 4 Stout Flume, which delivers water for residential and agricultural use in the Yuba County foothills.

The board anticipated a follow-up request for funding once the district had finalized construction costs, and approved a funding increase from $400,000 to $600,000 in September. Yuba Water's total commitment to the flume replacement is now just over $1 million, officials said.

"This additional $416,000 is to align the original request with the actual cost of construction, which the district now has," Director of Water Resources and Flood Risk Reduction Ryan McNally said. "The prior request was based on an estimate, when they first learned just how desperate the situation was, in order to get the project started immediately, while North Yuba was still waiting for more accurate costs."

An engineering inspection of the flume earlier this year determined that the structure would likely not survive the coming winter due to severe timber rotting and leaks compromising its overall soundness. The flume is located on an incline in the foothills, making it susceptible to hazards from the surrounding environment and heavy precipitation.

"This past year, North Yuba Water District was able to restart water deliveries to its irrigation customers for the first time in several years," Whittlesey said in a statement. "If this flume were to fail, which was imminent based on its current condition, it would have devastating consequences for the district and its customers next year. We're in a position to help make sure that doesn't happen, and that's exactly what we're doing."