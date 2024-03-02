YWCA's Tribute to Women award honorees selected

Mar. 2—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — YWCA Greater Johnstown has announced the selection of eight women as the 2024 honorees of its Tribute to Women awards.

Since 1987, the nonprofit organization has been honoring women leaders who work and reside in Cambria and Somerset counties with the awards.

Through the awards process, people within the community nominate women they know who have demonstrated leadership qualities in their chosen fields, their personal lives and their commitment to community service.

This year marks the 37th anniversary of the Tribune to Women awards.

The 2024 honorees are:

—Arts & Letters: Cathy Seymour, retired executive director of Cresson Lake Playhouse. She was nominated by Tom and Wendy Stewart.

—Business: Camillya Taylor, owner of Camille's House of Styles Salon & Boutique. She was nominated by Sherri Rae.

—Community Service Volunteer: Lyn Garbarino. She was nominated by Joan Rush and Carole Corey.

—Education: Marilyn Roseman, retired professor emeritus at Mount Aloysius College. She was nominated by Joe Skura.

—Nonprofit: Francine Glass, registered nurse, Highlands Health. She was nominated by Maureen Pavlik.

—Professions: Elizabeth Bolton-Penna, parole board member, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She was nominated by Jim Penna.

—STEM: Karlice Makuchan, retired elementary science teacher at Conemaugh Township Area School District. She was nominated by Jackie Johnson and Mary Jo Gardill.

—Yellow Rose Award: Tara Bosserman, president/CEO of Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped. She was selected by the YWCA board of directors.

An awards ceremony will be held May 23 at Ace's, 316 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.

Information: 814-536-3519.