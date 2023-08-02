YX Precious Metals Bhd's (KLSE:YXPM) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

YX Precious Metals Bhd (KLSE:YXPM) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on YX Precious Metals Bhd's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for YX Precious Metals Bhd is:

8.8% = RM9.0m ÷ RM102m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.09.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

YX Precious Metals Bhd's Earnings Growth And 8.8% ROE

At first glance, YX Precious Metals Bhd's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 8.8%, we may spare it some thought. Particularly, the exceptional 30% net income growth seen by YX Precious Metals Bhd over the past five years is pretty remarkable. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared YX Precious Metals Bhd's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 9.7%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is YX Precious Metals Bhd fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is YX Precious Metals Bhd Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

YX Precious Metals Bhd has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 23%, meaning that it has the remaining 77% left over to reinvest into its business. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Summary

In total, it does look like YX Precious Metals Bhd has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for YX Precious Metals Bhd.

