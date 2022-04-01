U.S. markets open in 8 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,542.75
    +12.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,714.00
    +96.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,912.50
    +43.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,068.80
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.70
    -0.58 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.00
    -11.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1071
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.56
    +1.23 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3132
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6300
    +0.9420 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,768.45
    -2,244.80 (-4.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.89
    -54.36 (-4.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,689.89
    -131.54 (-0.47%)
     

YYgaming , Shibo Group Announce Collaboration for Metaverse Gaming Products

YYgaming
·2 min read

YYGaming A New Gaming Platform

YYgaming

YYGaming A New Gaming Platform
YYGaming A New Gaming Platform

Hongkong, China , March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yygaming is pleased to announce a collaboration with Shibo Group to investigate metaverse initiatives for virtual gaming and the non-fungible token (NFT) markets.

Shibo's AIR RACE World Championship is the metaverse's ultimate demonstration of clean energy aviation and entertainment. Their advanced aerial mobility intellectual property might lead to new and intriguing aerial NFT solutions for the gaming sector.

Gaming is already the most popular activity in the metaverse. Hundreds of millions of daily active players across a variety of games have created flourishing communities. Major firms like Nike and Balenciaga have already successfully converted real-world items to the metaverse.

YYgaming will also look at low-barrier-to-entry prospects in the metaverse, such as the hardware required to build it, the software that will host it, and the companies that will function within it.

YYgaming's Founder and CEO, Bryant Mante, stated, "People will be able to trade crypto-collectibles like NFTs in these new virtual worlds, which will fundamentally alter how users and many businesses interact with one another, watch music performances, engage with commercial brands, and trade in-game skills and products. YYgaming's objective today is to look for new possibilities, like as the one with Shibo Group, and start staking out initial market share from which to develop through 2022."

For updates on this project please check at https://www.yygaming.io/

About Shibo Group.

Shibo Group is a software and media firm that acquires media and digital technologies. More information can be found here https://www.yygamings.com/

About YY gaming

YYgaming is a technology firm that focuses on the rapid creation and publication of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications, as well as the acquisition of symmetric business prospects. YYgaming collaborates with and supports other development companies with their technology, business management, and financial needs. More information can be found on this website https://www.yygaming.games/

Media Details:

Name: YYgaming
Email: contact@yygaming.io
City: Hongkong
Country: Hongkong

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any medical related or any other product or service in this article. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, purchase, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your objectives, circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your medical advisor, attorney, or medical professionals regarding your specific medical situation. Newsroom: abrelease.submitmypressrelease.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Energy Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 energy stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to read about some more energy stocks with bearish ratings, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Energy Stocks. Energy stocks have consistently outperformed the broader market for most of this year as demand surges and supply risks […]

  • Why Baidu, Alibaba, and iQIYI Stocks Crashed Today

    As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just added five more China-based-but-U.S.-listed companies to its list of stocks at risk of delisting over disclosure concerns. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) are all down significantly in response. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Alibaba stock is off 4.7%, Baidu 7%, and iQIYI 8.5%, and Futu Holdings is leading the sector lower with a 9.7% loss.

  • GameStop stock soars after hours amid stock split announcement

    GameStop (GME) shares are surging in after-hours following an announcement seeking a stock split.

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Thursday

    What happened Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have bounced around in March as investors balanced geopolitical risks with near-term catalysts for its growing business. In the first half of the month, shares dropped more than 20%.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance beats earnings estimates, stock declines

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Walgreens.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • Is UiPath Stock a Buy Now?

    UiPath's (NYSE: PATH) stock price plunged 14% during after-hours trading on March 30 following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report. The automation software developer's revenue rose 39% year over year to $289.7 million, which beat analysts' estimates by $6.5 million. UiPath's headline numbers weren't disastrous, but its stock now trades more than 50% below its IPO price of $56 a share set last April.

  • MAAANGO: These are the best positioned chip stocks, according to an analyst

    These seven semiconductor stocks represent the companies best positioned to take advantage of market conditions, says Bank of America (BAC) Analyst Vivek Arya.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • Why Nano-X Imaging Zoomed 15% Higher Today

    Revenue has started to flow into ambitious next-generation medical technology specialist Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), also known as Nanox. Investors were handsomely rewarding the company for this on Thursday as the stock popped by over 15% after fourth-quarter results were published. For the period, Nanox booked revenue of $1.3 million, up from $0 in the same quarter one year previous.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Piping Hot This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher this week, surging as much as 15.7%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain higher was an appearance by its CEO on Jim Cramer's Mad Money to discuss the company's ambitious expansion plans. President and CEO Joth Ricci discussed plans to expand Dutch Bros to more than 4,000 locations nationwide, up from 538 currently.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It's always good to keep an eye on the transaction reports that Cathie Wood puts out every trading day. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hasn't been doing a lot of buying as her growth stocks are rallying, making her handful of purchases stand out. 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are three of the stocks that Ark Invest bought on Wednesday.

  • S&P 500 Will Stall, Then Rise to ‘New Rally Highs,’ JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index looks set to climb to “new rally highs” in the second half of 2022, but before that it will likely limp through a soft second quarter, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Some Russian Forces Seen Leaving Chernobyl PlantBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationU.S. Criticizes India on Russia T