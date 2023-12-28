Züblin Immobilien Holding AG's (VTX:ZUBN) top owners are private companies with 53% stake, while 29% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Züblin Immobilien Holding indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

52% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

11% of Züblin Immobilien Holding is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Züblin Immobilien Holding AG (VTX:ZUBN) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 53% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 29% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Züblin Immobilien Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Züblin Immobilien Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Züblin Immobilien Holding. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Züblin Immobilien Holding's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Züblin Immobilien Holding. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Lamesa Group Holding S.A. with 42% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 10% and 7.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Züblin Immobilien Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Züblin Immobilien Holding AG. It has a market capitalization of just CHF86m, and insiders have CHF5.4m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 53%, of the Züblin Immobilien Holding stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

