ZA Group, Inc. (ZAAG), Secures Second Vertical Farm Order from One of its Key Partners, Receiving Two Large Deposits Within March

PENSACOLA, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Group, Inc. (OTC: ZAAG) ("ZAAG" or "the Company"), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct to consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms, secures its second vertical farm order from one of its key partners, One Step Vending, Corp. (OTC: KOSK), days after their first vertical farm order.

The second vertical farm order is slated for delivery and operational within the month of July 2022 and yield harvest early fall 2022, with the first order still on track for delivery within the month of April 2022 and yield harvest within summer 2022. The Company projects $400,000 in revenue to date through its E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc. 60% ownership receiving its divided 50/50 revenue share.

ZAAG's President, John Morgan updates with, "Our new vertical farming model has had great success within the short few weeks after acquiring 60% of E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc. Thanks to our key partners we have now secured two orders and are confident that upon delivery there will be more. The systems are very efficient and productive, with the first year forecasting revenue superseding the investment." Morgan continues, "I am currently in talks with other interested parties on purchasing a vertical farm and I look forward on sharing updates as they progress."

About One Step Vending, Corporation (KOSK)

One Step Vending, Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models with an emphasis in the marketing and distributing produce as well as in the self-serve vending market. Currently One Step Vending, Corp. owns 51% of E-Roots Systems (Abbotford), Ltd. markets and distributes the produce from vertically integrated farms purchased from E-Roots Systems, Inc., owns 10 vending machines designed to offer CBD and potential cannabis products.

About ZA Group, Inc. (ZAAG)

ZA Group, Inc. is a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct to consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms. Its goal is to take its brands to the next level whether to own, license, or manage. Currently ZA Group, Inc. owns 60% of E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc., to manufacture self-sustaining vertically integrated farms, and NFID as a wholly owned subsidiary, an online retail outlet offering apparel (visit website).

