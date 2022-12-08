U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,963.51
    +29.59 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,781.48
    +183.56 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.00
    +123.45 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.29
    +11.39 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.09
    +0.63 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.70
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2229
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7840
    +0.1540 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,213.31
    +331.51 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.47
    +10.78 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.05
    +207.62 (+0.75%)
     

ZACAPA ACQUIRES SOBER UP CLAIM ADJACENT TO SOUTH BULLFROG PROJECT

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Zacapa Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ZACA) (OTCQB: ZACAF) (DE: BH0) ("Zacapa") is pleased to announce it has acquired the Sober Up claim adjacent to its South Bullfrog project, in exchange for 184,318 common shares of Zacapa effective December 1, 2022.

Zacapa has also granted 300,000 DSUs to independent directors and 1,775,000 stock options to employees at a price of $0.11, expiring on December 8, 2027.

About Zacapa Resources

Zacapa is a mineral exploration company engaged in responsible exploration for the new energy economy. Its projects are concentrated in world class jurisdictions in the southwest U.S., including Arizona, Nevada, and Idaho. The portfolio includes porphyry copper projects at Red Top and Pearl and epithermal gold projects at South Bullfrog and Miller Mountain. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

For more information, please visit www.zacaparesources.com. All documents are available on Zacapa's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Adam Melnik"

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties.  All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Zacapa believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Zacapa cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond Zacapa's control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zacapa undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE Zacapa Resources

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/08/c4623.html

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Lululemon, Costco, Docusign, Chewy, RH

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith breaks down the stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Snowflake All Gained Ground Today

    After falling for much of the week, the major stock market indexes were gaining ground early Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment numbers. Last week's initial jobless claims suggest the Federal Reserve's campaign to combat inflation may finally be bearing fruit. Investors used that positive development as an excuse to buy up their favorite beaten-down tech stocks.

  • Cathie Wood speaks on the Fed, energy, ARK ETF, crypto, Elon Musk

    ARK ETF Founder Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live for a wide-ranging interview on the state of the crypto market, Elon Musk, Fed policy, Teladoc, and more.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now. The Electric Car Industry: An Analysis Electric car stocks are increasingly becoming a popular investment option as the […]

  • A 449,000% Return: Lessons From the Most Successful Investor You've Never Heard Of

    At age 51, Anne Schieber was broke and disillusioned. She had worked for the IRS for 23 years and was regarded as one of the agency’s top auditors. But she never got promoted and never earned more than $3,150 in a year. With half her life already behind her, her retirement prospects looked bleak. But Schieber had learned a powerful secret from years of studying the tax returns of America’s richest residents. Over the next 50 years, it earned her a 449,000% return — making Schieber one of the mos

  • 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry is expected to undergo rapid changes in the coming years. One reason is the increasing awareness of the health benefits […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 90% From Current Levels

    Investors searching for that feeling telling you market sentiment is shifting to a more positive outlook have been brought down to earth again. Following 2022’s market behavior to a tee, the recent rally has run into a brick wall. To wit, the S&P 500 notched 5 consecutive negative sessions over the last week with investors mulling over the prospect of a recession. Indeed, financial experts have been sounding the warning bells on the precarious state of the global economy. One of the doomsayers h

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Why Shares of Nio and Other Chinese Stocks Are Rising Today

    Media reports suggest that Hong Kong could relax certain restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

  • Should You Liquidate Your Position in Rivian Automotive (RIVN)?

    Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its “Meridian Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -4.92% net compared to -0.12% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. In the quarter, market dynamics worked against the fund’s investment strategy. In […]

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Why Summit Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) were skyrocketing 371.8% higher this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This huge gain came after the company announced on Tuesday that it's licensing bispecific antibody ivonescimab from Chinese drugmaker Akeso. Akeso will retain the rights to market the therapy throughout the rest of the world, including China.

  • Why Boeing Shares Took Flight This Morning

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) were up more than 4% as of 10 a.m. ET today. Bank of America's Ron Epstein raised his price target to $190 from $165, Citibank analyst Jason Gursky initiated his coverage with a buy rating, and Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers raised his price target to $218 from $185. The price target hikes and buy recommendations are supported by an improving environment for Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA).

  • Costco Misses Earnings and Revenue Expectations

    Investors had been wary headed into Costco's first-quarter earnings after a weaker-than-expected November sales report.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 2 Stocks in the Hot Seat Going into 2023

    There is a stark difference between broken stocks -- where a company's stock is plummeting but the business is still thriving -- and struggling businesses. Struggling businesses where the share price is down significantly might not be buying opportunities, considering the company's fundamental concerns.

  • Tesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- While Elon Musk is busy overhauling newly acquired Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc. is facing increasingly urgent issues and testing the faith of some of its chief executive’s biggest fans.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtTrump Claims Immunity

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 60% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    In this video, I talk about Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), which is down 60% year to date, and why that might be an excellent opportunity for long-term investors.  For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.