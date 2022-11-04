U.S. markets closed

ZACAPA APPOINTS SUNIL SHARMA CFO

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Zacapa Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ZACA) (OTCQB: ZACAF) (DE: BH0) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sunil Sharma as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 4, 2022, replacing Paul Taggar. Mr. Sharma is based in Vancouver and will oversee all accounting and finance operations, while driving sustainable performance that supports Zacapa's growth.

Zacapa Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Zacapa Resources)
Zacapa Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Zacapa Resources)

Mr. Sharma has over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting with public and private companies, having started his career in public practice. He has extensive experience in producing mines and mineral exploration companies. He has held progressively senior accounting positions at copper producers Huckleberry Mines and Taseko Mines Limited. Most recently, he held the position of Controller at Trilogy Metals Inc., a NYSE-American listed mineral exploration company, where he was responsible for all aspects of financial reporting and compliance. Mr. Sharma holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Zacapa thanks Mr. Taggar for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Zacapa has granted 250,000 stock options to Mr. Sharma at a price of $0.15, expiring on January 26, 2027.

About Zacapa Resources

Zacapa is a mineral exploration company engaged in responsible exploration for the new energy economy. Its projects are concentrated in world class jurisdictions in the southwest U.S., including Arizona, Nevada, and Idaho. The portfolio includes porphyry copper projects at Red Top and Pearl and epithermal gold projects at South Bullfrog and Miller Mountain. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

For more information, please visit www.zacaparesources.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Adam Melnik"

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties.  All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Zacapa believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Zacapa cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond Zacapa's control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zacapa undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE Zacapa Resources

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/04/c1851.html

