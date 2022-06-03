Zack Storer, Digital Executive Trailblazer, Honored as 'The Most Trusted CTO in America'

CEO Review and 2022 C Suite Awards recognized Zack Storer as a global CTO award winner.

CINCINNATI, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zack Storer, a Cincinnati-based senior executive leader, has won the award of being the "Most Trusted CTO in America" highlighted in the June edition of CEO Monthly.

Zack Storer - CTO

The award was featured as part of the 2022 C Suite Awards and based on nomination and feedback spanning current and former associates, co-workers, and board members. Quotes from many highlighted the diverse impacts he has made across industries and lives.

"Trust is the foundation of building incredible companies, and Zack Storer strives to live the word everywhere he leads. It is essential for modern boards to incorporate trusted technology innovators to help them navigate the ever-changing landscape of opportunities and there is no trait more important in an executive leader as they guide and build the future of a company. Having transformed digital cultures at iconic and trusted brands including The Kroger Co., News Corp, Bowery Farming, and Grainger, it's no surprise that innovation and great digital cultures thrive wherever Mr. Storer is advising or leading." headlined the award article.

Summarizing Zack's belief in collective mind power, a headline quote of his read "Empowering great talent to scale and operate at a speed of trust creates the ecosystem required for game-changing innovation" (RelentlessCuriosity.com).

Mr. Storer has an impressive background of building thriving organizations while simultaneously unlocking billions of dollars in growth and has delivered these outcomes advising and leading across completely diverse sectors within companies at every single stage. Zack is both a seasoned P&L business leader and a bleeding-edge technologist, which enables him to build bridges across organizations, boards, and frontline associates. He has a passion for both cybersecurity and scalable innovation, the perfect recipe as a progressive board member. All these unique combined traits have inspired thousands to unleash growth and technology-led scale.

Story continues

His personal development extends beyond business sectors and includes an undergraduate degree from the University of Cincinnati in information engineering technology and coursework in electrical and mechanical engineering. Zack has also completed Stanford's Design Thinking & Product Innovation program, Cornell's Executive Leadership programs, and programs at MIT in product strategy, enterprise strategy, and neuroscience.

Zack recently joined Midwest-based, Health Carousel as Chief Technology and Product Officer, and is now building the foundations of future technology to enable healthcare professionals across the country.

Article Entity Highlights: The Kroger Co., Health Carousel, DART Innovation, Callibrity, International Paper, Microsoft, Twitter, EQT Group, News Corp, Bowery Farming, Grainger, Angel Equity, University of Cincinnati, Cornell University, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Media Contact:

Lauren Kellum

(855) 665-4544

337862@email4pr.com

June 2022 - CEO Review

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zack-storer-digital-executive-trailblazer-honored-as-the-most-trusted-cto-in-america-301561025.html

SOURCE Zack Storer