Zacks.com featured highlights Abercrombie & Fitch, Amphastar and NetEase

Chicago, IL – December 6, 2023 – Stocks in this week's article are Abercrombie & Fitch ANF, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals AMPH and NetEase NTES.

3 Best Momentum Stocks to Buy Using Driehaus Strategy

The Driehaus strategy can be applied to choose the best momentum stocks. The Driehaus strategy applies the “buy high and sell higher" theory, which is undoubtedly a successful investment approach that helped Richard Driehaus earn a place in Barron’s All-Century Team.

To that end, stocks like Abercrombie & Fitch, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and NetEase have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy.

A Detailed Look Into the Driehaus Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (“AAII”) considered the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus’ philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term.

Story continues

Here are three of the seven stocks:

Abercrombie & Fitch operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for ANF is 713%, on average.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for AMPH is 52.1%, on average.

NetEase is an Internet technology company. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for NTES is 16.6%, on average.

