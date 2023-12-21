Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nasdaq 100 ETF, Russell 2000 Index, Semiconductors, Steel and Housing

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 21, 2023 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nasdaq 100 ETF QQQ, Russell 2000 Index IWM, Semiconductors SMH, Steel (SLX) and Housing ITB.

2023 Rewind: 5 Valuable Lessons

Whether you made money in 2023 or lost, looking back and studying the past can help with the future. In 2023, stocks climbed the proverbial wall of worry and shocked the masses. The Nasdaq 100 ETF gained more than 50%, while the Russell 2000 Index moved from 52-week lows to 52-week highs in record time. Below are five valuable takeaways for investors:

Liquidity Is King

The Federal Reserve is pivotal in influencing liquidity through its monetary policy decisions. By adjusting interest rates and implementing various tools, the Fed can control the money supply and the cost of borrowing, affecting overall market liquidity. For instance, lowering interest rates typically encourages borrowing and spending, thereby increasing liquidity in the financial system.

Additionally, the Fed can engage in open market operations, buying or selling government securities to inject or withdraw money from the banking system, further impacting liquidity conditions. Market participants closely monitor the central bank’s actions as they can have profound effects on the availability of funds and the overall health of financial markets.

In 2022, stocks ran into trouble as investors anticipated rate hikes amidst rampant inflation. However, as the Fed took its foot off the gas pedal and paused rate hikes, stocks rallied strongly. As the old Wall Street adage warns, “Don’t fight the Fed!”

Markets Discount Future Earnings

Equity markets discount future earnings by incorporating investors' expectations into current stock prices. Investors analyze a company's fundamentals, growth prospects, and overall economic conditions to estimate its future earnings potential. This forward-looking assessment is then reflected in the current stock price.

Story continues

Therefore, when you observe the S&P 500’s current price, it essentially reflects the collective market consensus on the index’s expected future earnings and growth. The evidence can be observed in the chart below. During the past 3 bear markets, the S&P 500 Index bottomed months before earnings did.

Stocks Bottom on Bad News

On October 13th, 2022, headlines read, “Inflation Spikes to 40-year Highs!” To the shock of Wall Street, stocks bottomed that very day and never looked back. Stocks tend to bottom on lousy news and top on good news.

Historical Seasonality Worth Monitoring

Seasonality in the stock market refers to recurring and predictable patterns or trends that tend to repeat at certain times during the calendar year, influencing stock prices based on factors like economic conditions, investor behavior, and historical market performance. If you only followed seasonality trends in 2023 you would have not only made money, but also outperformed most investors handily.

The Market Discounts the Future of the Economy, Not the Other Way Around

In a 2018 interview, legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller said, “The inside of the stock market is the best economist I know.” While many economists predicted doom in 2023, critical areas of the market, like Semiconductors, Steel and Housing exhibited strength and provided clues that the economy was not as bad as the “experts” made it out to be.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research