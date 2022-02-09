U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

Zacks Professional Services brings Advisor Tools to Concourse Financial Group Securities

Zacks Investment Research
·2 min read

Chicago, IL, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zacks Professional Services (“Zacks Pro”) announces a new relationship with Concourse Financial Group Securities (“CFGS”) offering access to the extensive suite of Zacks Advisor Tools (Advisor Tools) to 500+ financial professionals.

Advisor Tools is a web-based platform that provides investment professionals with complete access to a full suite of analytics tools and Zacks’ independent, highly regarded and proven equity research and selection tools including the predictive Zacks Rank for stocks, mutual funds and ETFs.

In addition, Advisor Tools offers a unique perspective on predicting mutual fund performance by allowing for the ability to drill down into the fund-specific characteristics that drive a fund’s Buy/Sell rating. These “Sub-Factors” provide a new level of insight into the drivers of mutual fund performance resulting in a selection process that can yield better outcomes for investors’ portfolios. Offering deeper analysis of mutual funds through the Mutual Fund Sub-Factor Analysis helps identify drivers of performance such as Short-Term Alpha, Long-Term Stock Selection, Expense Ratio and more.

Libet Anderson, President, Investment Solutions at Concourse Financial Group Securities said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Zacks Professional Services in our ongoing efforts to provide our Financial Professionals with cutting edge, value-added tools and resources to help manage and grow their businesses. Zacks’ suite of analytical tools and research provides Financial Professionals with a powerful resource for assessing a wide range of investments and in a variety of different portfolio structures.”

“We are pleased that CFGS sees the value of Advisor Tools,” remarked Adam Cohen, CFA, Managing Director of the Zacks Professional Services Group. “We look forward to working with their financial professionals and contributing to their continued success.”

About Zacks

Zacks Professional Services is a business unit of Zacks Investment Research – the second largest provider of independent Equity Research in the US. Zacks award-winning research has been used by thousands of investment advisors and individual investors for over 20 years.

For more information about the Advisor Tools platform and Zacks Professional Services, please email advisortools@zacks.com or get a free demo at advisortools.zacks.com

About Concourse Financial Group Securities

Concourse Financial Group Securities, member FINRA/SIPC, is a broker/dealer. Investment advisory services are provided by Concourse Financial Group Advisors, a division of Concourse Financial Group Securities, a Registered Investment Advisor. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, this wholly-owned subsidiary of Protective Life Corporation supports more than 500 independent financial professionals nationwide as investment advisor representatives and registered representatives, as well as financial professionals who work through hybrid service models. For more information on Concourse Financial Group Securities, please visit www.concoursefinanialgroup.com.

Zacks and Concourse Financial Group Securities are separate entities.

CONTACT: Terry Ruffolo Zacks Professional Services 312-265-9213 truffolo@zacks.com Adam Cohen, CFA Zacks Professional Services (312) 265-9227 adamc@zacks.com Hillary Carnel Protective Life Corporation media@protective.com


