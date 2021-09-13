Zacks Professional Services Inks a Deal with Madison, Wisconsin-based Harbour Investments

Chicago, IL, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zacks Professional Services (“Zacks Pro”) announces a new strategic vendor relationship with Harbour Investments, Inc., (“Harbour”), bringing access to Zacks Advisor Tools (“Advisor Tools”) to more than 200 advisors in 14 states.

Advisor Tools is a web-based platform that provides investment professionals with complete analytics tools as well as Zacks' highly-regarded independent research—including the Zacks Rank for stocks, mutual funds and ETFs, and many more unique and proven equity research and selection tools.

In addition, Advisor Tools offers a range of proprietary model portfolios, including the Earnings Certain Portfolio ("ECP") family. The ECP suite of core equity portfolios delivers proven stability and performance in all markets, and has generated a lot of enthusiasm among financial pros.

“Harbour Investments is an industry-leading advisory firm and one of the best independents,” commented Zacks Pro Managing Director Tim Nyland, CFA. “We believe our wide range of services and award-winning independent research will help them optimize their processes and stay in front of the market,"

Aaron Hager, President of Harbour Investments, was enthusiastic about the relationship, “We are very excited to offer this amazing tool set to our financial professionals. The Advisor Tool and ECP will give advisor another independent tool to help with their portfolio design and ultimately meet client goals.”

Zacks Pro and Harbour will be holding a webinar on Wednesday, September 22nd, at 3:00 CDT to introduce the Advisor Tools platform and the ECP family of model portfolios to Harbour’s financial professionals.

About Zacks

Zacks Professional Services is a business unit of Zacks Investment Research - the second largest provider of independent Equity Research in the US. Zacks award-winning research has been used by thousands of investment advisors and individual investors for over 20 years.

About Harbour

Harbour Investments, Inc., is an independent registered investment advisor and broker dealer with over 220 advisors in 14 states. Founded in 1987 in Madison, Wisconsin, Harbour is known nationally as a 2-time winner and numerous runners up of Investment Advisor Magazine’s prestigious Broker Dealer of the Year Award. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Learn more about Harbour at http://www.harbourinv.com or 608-662-6100

