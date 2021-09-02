U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.95
    +12.86 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,443.82
    +131.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,331.18
    +21.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.02
    +16.96 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.69
    +1.10 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.10
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.30 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    +0.0064 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9300
    -0.0930 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,456.53
    +1,159.46 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,293.06
    +2.55 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Zafin Applauds U.S. Financial Regulators For Detailing Fintech Partnership Recommendations

Zafin
·3 min read

Guide Identifies Six Key Pillars of Due Diligence for Evaluating Potential Fintech Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, the world’s leading SaaS product and pricing platform for the next generation of banking, today issued a statement of commendation for the U.S. Federal Reserve System, the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., and the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The praise is attributed to offering community banks a detailed guide on due diligence considerations when partnering with financial technology companies (fintech). The guide, released last Friday, facilitates and supports discussion points for reasonable community banking innovations and the growing opportunities offered through fintech partnerships. This time and dedication by three leading U.S. financial agencies signal a rapidly transforming banking system and the advantages it represents for both community banks and the fintech industry in the United States.

“We applaud the collective efforts of these U.S. Federal Banking System agencies for their guidance and leadership demonstrated through the publishing of this important guide,” said Rob King, Chief Revenue Officer of Zafin. “More than ever before, it’s critical for banks and credit unions to consider partnering with fintech companies to accelerate their digital transformation efforts. At Zafin, we are committed to contributing to this guide by offering transparency and integrative collaboration with the industry as they navigate these new guidelines and embark on expanding their ability to offer exceptional client experiences through the use of innovative technology.”

The resource guide outlines six key pillars that banks and credit unions should consider when performing due diligence as part of their overall risk management processes when considering business partnerships with fintech companies. The six pillars of the due diligence recommendations are:

  • Business experience and qualifications

  • Financial condition

  • Compliance with laws and regulations

  • Risk management and control processes

  • Information security

  • Operational resilience

As digital banking becomes increasingly popular, traditional banks and credit unions need to adapt to remain competitive with neobanks by offering new products, offers and experiences that meet the lifestyle needs of their customers. The considerable resources placed by these three Federal agencies further demonstrates a growing validation that financial institutions of all sizes should explore new partnership pathways offered by the ever-growing fintech industry.

Zafin’s award-winning SaaS product and pricing platform works to address many of the critical challenges and restraints banks and credit unions face with their core systems. It allows institutions to differentiate from their competitors, retain and expand existing relationships, and acquire new account holders by offering competitive product pricing, offers and rewards at the relationship level.

To learn more about Zafin, please visit: https://zafin.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Zafin
Zafin, the global leader in SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions, is a trusted partner to the world’s most customer-centric financial institutions. Zafin’s product and pricing platform empower banks of all sizes to center their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues. The Zafin platform separates product and pricing from core processing to accelerate progressive modernization, enable digital transformation and deliver personalization at the relationship level. A typical Zafin installation integrates easily with most back-end systems and customer-facing channels to increase product and pricing efficiency and agility, drive interest and non-interest income, and deliver a positive ROI—often in one year or less.

Media Contact
April Evans
Uproar PR for Zafin
AEvans@uproarpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • ChargePoint’s CEO Explains Why the Best Is Yet to Come for EV Charging

    The provider of infrastructure for charging EVs blew past expectations for its second-quarter sales. Demand is heating up in the industry.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Popped 12%

    Lithium supplies could remain constrained through 2025.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • C3 AI misses earnings estimates in Q1

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Why Chewy Stock Got Bit Today

    Online pet products retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings last night, and shareholders were left whimpering. That's near the lows of the past 12 months, and would be a good entry point if the company continues to grow at its current rate.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Why This Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stock Is Jumping 10% Today

    Infrastructure stocks have gotten a lot of attention lately, but you may not have heard much about Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR). The stock is up 10.4% today as of 1 p.m. EDT, as the company is about to make a big entrance into renewable energy. Quanta Services provides contracting services to energy, utility, and communications industries and counts some of the largest companies among its customers.

  • Why Five Below Stock Sank Today

    Shares of discount retailer Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) sank on Thursday after the company announced quarterly financial results that missed analysts' expectations. In Q2, the company's net sales were up 55% year over year to $647 million. The growth rate looks superb, especially considering the company's sales were up 2% last year, so this wasn't an easy year-over-year comparison.

  • Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Debt is Going in the Right Direction

    It is now evident that Exxon Mobil Corporation(NYSE: XOM) failed to break the downtrend after posting solid Q2 results. However, the company is showing admirable resilience when it comes to managing the cash flow and staying committed to the impressive 6.4% dividend. This article will examine the latest developments around the stock and the current situation regarding its debt.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Soared Today

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results last night, and investors cheered the news. ChargePoint is one of several companies that recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) projecting significant growth in its business. Investors jumped in trying to get a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

  • Why Shares of nCino Jumped 17.5% Today

    Shares of nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) were up about 17% as of noon EDT today. Specifically, nCino reported second-quarter sales of $66.5 million, up 36% from a year ago and topping its previous outlook for revenue as high as $64 million. Through the first half of the current fiscal year, free cash flow was a positive $19.6 million.

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Verizon raises dividend by 2%, to keep the stock the 3rd highest yielding within the Dow

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 2.0%, to 64.00 cents a share from 62.75 cents a share. Shareholders of record on Oct. 8 will be paid the new dividend rate on Nov. 1. The telecommunications company's stock rose 0.1% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.66%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. It also keeps Verizon's stock as the third highes

  • Should You Be Impressed By Broadcom Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVGO) ROE?

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • Jessica Simpson to Buy Her Name From Bankruptcy for $65 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Jessica Simpson’s family offered to buy the singer-turned-fashion entrepreneur’s brand out of bankruptcy for $65 million, a lawyer said in court Wednesday.Sequential Brands Group Inc., which owns the rights to the Jessica Simpson fashion collection, filed bankruptcy Tuesday with plans to hold an auction for its aging brands.The day before the company sought court protection from creditors, Sequential made a tentative deal with the Simpson family, company attorney Joshua Brody told

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.