U.S. markets open in 8 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.25
    +13.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,352.00
    +95.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,819.00
    +54.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.20
    +5.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.00
    +0.56 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.80
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1592
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -1.21 (-6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3663
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5900
    +0.3430 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,915.66
    +1,808.51 (+3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,374.59
    +40.19 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,492.32
    +352.04 (+1.25%)
     

ZAGG and Eyesafe Partner on Advocacy Campaign to Support Blue Light Awareness Day and World Sight Day

·5 min read

With a shared purpose to reduce blue light on digital devices, ZAGG and Eyesafe kickoff a three-week campaign to raise awareness, provide education and tips, and deliver solutions to the public to help them manage blue light exposure.

SALT LAKE CITY and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ZAGG, a global leader and innovator for screen protection, and Eyesafe, a world leader in blue light standards and technology for the consumer electronics industry, announced a joint initiative aimed at raising public awareness around the potential health risks posed by exposure to high-energy blue light. Blue light is given off by all digital devices, including smartphones, computers, monitors, tablets, and even televisions. There are both known and emerging health concerns from blue light exposure, including sleep disruption, digital eyestrain, and the potential long-term, cumulative impacts to eye health.1

ZAGG and Eyesafe are embarking on joint initiative aimed at raising public awareness around the potential health risks posed by exposure to high-energy blue light. Blue light is given off by all digital devices, such as smartphones and computers, and may contribute to a variety of health concerns, including sleep disruption and digital eyestrain.
ZAGG and Eyesafe are embarking on joint initiative aimed at raising public awareness around the potential health risks posed by exposure to high-energy blue light. Blue light is given off by all digital devices, such as smartphones and computers, and may contribute to a variety of health concerns, including sleep disruption and digital eyestrain.

The advocacy campaign, which kicked off on Sunday, October 10, in honor of California's Blue Light Awareness Day, will continue through World Sight Day on October 14, and cumulate at the end of October. As a pivotal month for digital eye safety, ZAGG and Eyesafe have created educational materials to share with the public through their respective social media channels, PR, email, and websites.

The campaign focuses on the steps consumers can take to safeguard against prolonged exposure to blue light, as well as the short-and-long-term risks to our eyes and health. It brings in relevant and timely data from UnitedHealthcare and Eyesafe's Screen Time 2020 Report, which revealed 94% of eye doctors are concerned about prolonged exposure to digital devices. World-renowned doctors from the Eyesafe® Vision Health Advisory Board contributed articles and responded to questions around blue light exposure, which can be found at bluelightawarenessday.org. In addition, social media influencer Natalie Zfat created a video to share with her half a million followers on social media. She has worked with the likes of LinkedIn, Facebook, and Samsung, and is a regular contributor to Forbes magazine.

"Blue light awareness increased with COVID-19, as people shifted to remote work and distance learning," says Eyesafe CEO Justin Barrett. "Even so, we know there is more work to be done to educate the public about the potential health risks from high-energy blue light exposure. With screen time tipping 13 hours a day, it is more important than ever to take proactive safety measures in reducing our exposure to high-energy visible blue light."

"We're proud of our strong partnership with Eyesafe over the years," said Chris Ahern. "As mobile devices continue to play a significant part of our lives, we feel a deep responsibility to educate the public and provide them with diverse screen protection products to help them mitigate the risks of exposure to blue light."

Blue Light Awareness Day, recognized on October 10 in California, resulted from the 2019 passing of SCR-73, a landmark resolution which outlined the growing body of evidence and scientific research related to the long-term health impacts of extended exposure to blue light emissions from digital devices.1 Within the resolution, the State encouraged all its citizens, particularly children whose eyes are still developing, to consider taking protective safety measures in reducing eye exposure to high-energy visible blue light. Additionally, the resolution designated the 10th of October as "Blue Light Awareness Day" in the state of California.

Since California's landmark resolution, other global bodies have followed suit. In May, the French Ministry of the Ecological Transition announced a new measure to limit blue light on toys having LEDs for children by 2022. The measure aims to protect the health of children under the age of 10, who do not have a fully developed crystalline lens. According to the Minister of Ecological Transition, the effects would be multiple, from the creation or accentuation of myopia, to sleep disturbances.

In September, China's National Press and Publication Administration published new rules for kids and teens under 18 years old, limiting their online video game time to three hours per week. These new restrictions are a continuation of China's efforts over the last 10 years to police the amount of time young people spend on video games. This originally stemmed from possible health concerns but was later expanded due to anti-addiction measures.

For more information about the Blue Light advocacy campaign, please click here.

About Eyesafe
Eyesafe brings together world leaders in healthcare and consumer electronics to develop industry leading requirements for high-energy visible light (HEVL) and color performance that are based in human health. Eyesafe provides industry-leading technology to reduce high-energy blue light in consumer electronics, helping to re-design displays for human health. Eyesafe technology and standards were developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists, with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, and light management. Eyesafe recently ranked #5 in the computer hardware category in Inc. Magazine's 2021 list of the 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. To learn more, visit https://eyesafe.com.

About ZAGG
As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection for the devices that connect people to their world. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. For more information, please visit the company's website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contacts:
Jeff DuBois, jeff.dubois@zagg.com
Arick Wierson, arick@eyesafe.com

1 Summary of Blue Light Research, https://eyesafe.com/research

(PRNewsfoto/Eyesafe)
(PRNewsfoto/Eyesafe)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zagg-and-eyesafe-partner-on-advocacy-campaign-to-support-blue-light-awareness-day-and-world-sight-day-301400019.html

SOURCE Eyesafe

Recommended Stories

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Caught Fire Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) traded sharply higher today, gaining as much as 13%. The private education stock got a boost from China's decision to back skills-based education and push vocational training. In a press release that dropped late yesterday, the Chinese government laid out a strategy to promote vocational education among its population.

  • Pregnant school teacher arrested for having sex with 15-year-old student

    Police refusing to speculate over who the father of the teacher’s baby is

  • Many parents are feeling the pain of borrowing for their kids’ college

    Nearly 1 in 3 parents with federal parent PLUS loans say if they could do it over, they’d ask their children to rethink their education plans.

  • The Unlikely Issue Shaping the Virginia Governor's Race: Schools

    WINCHESTER, Va. — As a lifelong Republican in her home state of Virginia, Tammy Yoder faithfully casts her ballot for those who want to lower taxes, oppose abortion and back other conservative causes. But the issue that transformed Yoder, a stay-at-home mother, from a reliable voter to the kind of person who brings three young children to an evening campaign rally was not her Christian values or her pocketbook. It was something even more personal, she said: what her children learn in school. Sig

  • Suicides among Japanese children at record high during pandemic -media

    Child suicides in Japan are the highest they have been in more than four decades, local media have reported, citing the country's education ministry. As the COVID-19 pandemic prompted school closings and disrupted classrooms last year, 415 children from elementary to high school age were recorded as having taken their own lives, according to the education ministry's survey. Suicide has a long history in Japan as a way of avoiding perceived shame or dishonour, and its suicide rate has long topped the Group of Seven nations, but a national effort brought numbers down by roughly 40 percent over 15 years, including 10 straight years of decline from 2009.

  • China Education Stocks Jump on Support for Vocational Schools

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s support for vocational schools is breathing life into education stocks that have been battered by a crackdown on private tutoring businesses.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresStocks ranging from training service providers to education cons

  • Rockwell Automation and Great Lakes Science Center Showcase Modern Manufacturing for MFG Day

    CLEVELAND, October 12, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) and the Great Lakes Science Center hosted hundreds of Cleveland-area students from 10 schools Oct. 4 for MFG Day. The annua...

  • Elementary school cancels Halloween parade due to racial insensitivity

    An elementary school in Washington state canceled its annual Halloween parade for 2021 after its faculty determined that the event "marginalizes students of color who do not celebrate the holiday," according to a statement from the school.

  • What Is Perdoceo Education Corporation's (NASDAQ:PRDO) Share Price Doing?

    Perdoceo Education Corporation ( NASDAQ:PRDO ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share...

  • Have ADHD? This may be the career path for you

    Johan Wiklund, Professor of entrepreneurship at&nbsp;Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management, joins ‘A Time for Change’ to discuss why so many people with ADHD thrive as entrepreneurs. He also discusses his own ADHD diagnosis, and his plans to adapt a business school course for students to better serve students with ADHD.

  • Student loans: 'Landmark settlement' reached in lawsuit over Public Servant Forgiveness Program

    One of America's largest teacher's unions and the Department of Education (ED) announced a settlement on a key loan forgiveness program used by public service workers.

  • Limestone University seeks to help nursing shortage with new program offers

    Limestone University seeks to help nursing shortage with new program offers

  • Ugandan teachers turn coffin-makers after schools shut

    As a Covid-19 surge overwhelmed Uganda earlier this year, Livingstone Musaala, who was forced to quit his teaching job following school closures, turned to coffin-making to pay the bills and help his community.

  • Harvard language program relocates from China to Taiwan

    An intensive summer language program hosted by Harvard University in Beijing will relocate to Taiwan in summer of 2022, as the U.S.-China relationship remains strained. The program is moving to Taipei and will kick off next summer with about 60 students who will take eight weeks of classes, National Taiwan University confirmed Wednesday. The decision was in part “due to a perceived lack of friendliness from the host institution" in Beijing, according to The Harvard Crimson student paper, which first reported the move.

  • Loudoun County School District Breaks Silence on Transgender Sexual Assault Case

    The school district responded Wednesday to a report that it covered up a sexual assault perpetrated by a "gender fluid" male student in the girls' bathroom.

  • Glenn Youngkin’s Complicated History on Critical Race Theory

    Al Drago/Bloomberg/GettyIn an effort to court skeptical right-wing voters, investment firm exec turned Republican candidate for governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin has made banning critical race theory from public schools a cornerstone of his campaign.But there are a couple of problems with Youngkin’s pledge. First, Virginia schools say CRT doesn’t appear in educational or training material. And second, just last year, Youngkin incentivized his employees to donate to organizations which champion

  • PowerSchool opens first digital learning lab at UC Davis

    The University of California Davis School of Education has opened a new PowerSchool and Microsoft Digital Learning Lab on campus.

  • Letters to the Editor: California's ethnic studies law removes the whitewash from U.S. history

    California's new law requiring ethnic studies for high school graduation won't end racism, but it'll go a long way toward addressing wrongs.

  • UNC Chapel Hill cancels classes amid suicide fears, mental health crisis

    The University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill announced that Tuesday classes would be canceled for its 30,000 graduate and undergraduate students after campus police investigated a possible suicide and what they believe was an attempted suicide over the weekend.

  • New Wi-Fi Towers Aimed at Closing Fort Worth’s Digital Divide

    Fort Worth Independent School District students most in need of internet access are now connected after the installation of several Wi-Fi towers. The towers, which stand 60-to-80 feet tall, have been erected by the school district at Dunbar High School, Morningside Middle School, Rosemont Middle School and Eastern Hills High School. One-quarter of students most […]