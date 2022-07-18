U.S. markets closed

Zai Lab Announces Inclusion of its Ordinary Shares in Two Stock Connect Programs

Zai Lab Limited
·5 min read

  
Zai Lab Limited
Zai Lab Limited

  • Inclusion of Zai Lab shares in Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect is effective today

  • Zai Lab has been dual-primary listed on Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its shares included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect since June 2022

  • Zai Lab’s inclusion in two Stock Connect Programs provides additional opportunity for investors in mainland China to invest in the Company

SHANGHAI, SAN FRANCISCO, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, announced, effective today, that its ordinary shares traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) are now included in the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program. Similarly, Zai Lab’s ordinary shares traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange have been included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program since June of 2022 when the Company’s dual primary listing on both Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange became effective. Both Stock Connect Programs are anticipated to increase the access that eligible investors in mainland China have to Zai Lab and its shares.

“The inclusion of our shares in both the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Programs expands our shareholder base across the global markets and enables the continued acceleration of our growth and important work discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines in areas of greatest patient need,” said Billy Cho, Chief Financial Officer of Zai Lab.

About the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect

The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect provides a two-way trading link between the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Stock Connect allows qualified mainland China investors to access eligible Hong Kong shares (Southbound) as well as Hong Kong and overseas investors to trade eligible A-shares (Northbound) subject to certain daily trading limits.

About the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect

The Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect provides investors with market access between mainland China and Hong Kong through the established connections between the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange which enable investors in mainland China and Hong Kong to trade eligible shares listed on the other’s market through their local securities companies or brokers.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States focused on bringing transformative medicines for oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders to patients in China and around the world. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

Zai Lab Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to Zai Lab’s voluntary conversion to dual-primary listing on The Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the effective date thereof as well as relating to the effects of such voluntary conversion on the Company’s investor and shareholder base and on the trading volume, liquidity, and profile of the Company’s securities, including the anticipated effects of the Company’s participation in the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact nor are they guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to (1) our ability to successfully commercialize and generate revenue from our approved products, (2) our ability to obtain funding for our operations and business initiatives, (3) the results of our clinical and pre-clinical development of our product candidates, (4) the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approvals of our product candidates, (5) the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business and general economic, regulatory and political conditions, (6) risks related to doing business in China, and (7) other factors identified in our most recent annual and quarterly reports and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our expectations and assumptions to change, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Our SEC filings can be found on our website at www.zailaboratory.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Lina Zhang
+86 136 8257 6943
lina.zhang@zailaboratory.com

Media: Danielle Halstrom / Christine Drury / Xiaoyu Chen
+1 (215) 280-3898 / +1 (317) 385-9227 / +86 185 0015 5011
danielle.halstrom@zailaboratory.com / christine.drury@zailaboratory.com /xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com

Source: Zai Lab Limited


