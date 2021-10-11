U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Presentations in October Investor Conferences

Zai Lab Limited
·2 min read
SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab”) (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management from Zai Lab will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in October:

J.P. Morgan Global Healthcare Conference, Shanghai Forum
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. HKT

Jefferies China Biotech Virtual Summit
Presentation: Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

A live webcast of Jefferies China Biotech Virtual Summit will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section of Zai Lab’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious disease. To that end, our experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharmaceutical companies in order to generate a broad pipeline of innovative marketed products and product candidates. We have also built an in-house team with strong product discovery and translational research capabilities and are establishing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates with global rights. Our vision is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing our portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

For more information, please contact:

ZAI LAB CONTACTS:

Investor Relations: Ron Aldridge / Lina Zhang
+1 (781) 434-8465 / +86 136 8257 6943
ronald.aldridge@zailaboratory.com / lina.zhang@zailaboratory.com

Media: Danielle Halstrom / Xiaoyu Chen
+1 (215) 280-3898 / +86 185 0015 5011
danielle.halstrom@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com

Zai Lab Limited

Source: Zai Lab Limited


