Zai Lab Expands U.S. Operations to Join the Cambridge Biotechnology Community

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it will expand its operations in the U.S. and establish a key presence in the Cambridge biotechnology hub. Business operations to be headquartered in the new Cambridge office include alliance management, business development, legal and governance functions.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the U.S. by opening a new Zai Lab office in Cambridge,” said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab. “As a growing global biopharmaceutical company with strategic operations in South San Francisco and Shanghai, we recognize the importance of being in the center of this vibrant and entrepreneurial scientific community, working alongside others who are committed to advancing healthcare and improving the lives of patients.”

“This is an important step in Zai Lab’s journey to become a global biopharmaceutical company, a partner of choice and a place where our employees can do their best work. We have earned the reputation as a trusted partner of choice for global biopharmaceutical companies seeking to not only access the Chinese market but also find a long-term strategic partner for global clinical development. Through these partnerships, Zai Lab has built the strongest late-stage oncology portfolio with global first-in-class and/or best-in-class profile, among innovative Chinese biotech companies. It is further supplementing its pipeline with an in-house discovery effort aiming to produce 1-2 global INDs per year. We embrace the values of entrepreneurship, innovation, patient-first, collaboration, dedication, and integrity, and we look forward to expanding our team based in Cambridge.”

Zai Lab will host a Global R&D Day on September 22 where the Company will showcase the depth and breadth of its innovative pipeline, its strength in the China market and the growth potential of Zai Lab to the global investor community. Guests are encouraged to register in advance to join the webcast.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious disease. To that end, our experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharmaceutical companies in order to generate a broad pipeline of innovative marketed products and product candidates. We have also built an in-house team with strong product discovery and translational research capabilities and are establishing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates with global rights. Our vision is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing our portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

Zai Lab Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to our Cambridge, MA office location, the anticipated benefits and potential of our Cambridge, MA office location; and other statements containing words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact nor are they guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to uncertainty as to whether the anticipated benefits of our Cambridge, MA location can be achieved; our ability to successfully commercialize and generate revenue from our pipeline or approved products; our ability to finance our operations and business initiatives and obtain funding for such activities; the results of clinical and pre-clinical development of our product candidates; the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approvals of our product candidates; the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business; and general economic, regulatory and political conditions and the risk factors identified in our most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our expectations and assumptions to change and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ZAI LAB CONTACTS:

Investor Relations: Ron Aldridge / Lina Zhang
+1 (781) 434-8465 / +86 136 8257 6943
ronald.aldridge@zailaboratory.com / lina.zhang@zailaboratory.com

Media: Danielle Halstrom
+1 (215) 280-3898
danielle.halstrom@zailaboratory.com


